I have attended the Houston Auto Show every year for nearly 20 years.

Every January, I look forward to strolling the floors of NRG Center to see the latest auto industry innovations.

A couple of years ago, the Houston Auto Show merged with the Boat Show to form the AutoBoative Show.

While this format may appeal to some, I prefer a separate auto show like the ones in Detroit, Los Angeles, and New York.

This year was particularly disappointing because several auto manufacturers were absent.

There were no displays from Cadillac, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, or Infiniti.

Although Stellantis provided test drives of their vehicles, the show floor was void of Jeeps, Chryslers, Dodges, Fiats, Alfa Romeos, and Maseratis.

However, there was a good showing of electric vehicles that gave the audience a peek into the future direction of the auto industry.

10 Cool Vehicles at The Houston Auto Show

But despite the lack of manufacturers in attendance, I did see some cool cars, trucks, and SUVs.

Here are 10 of my favorite vehicles at the Houston Auto Show.

2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

The 2024 Corvette E-Ray is a hybrid that combines a 6.2-liter V8 engine with an electric motor, for a total of 655 horsepower.

It has a 0-60 time of 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 180 MPH.

The E-Ray starts at $104,900, about $14,000 more than the standard Corvette.

However, the E-Ray’s extra power and fuel efficiency make it attractive to performance-minded drivers.

2024 KIA EV9

The 2024 KIA EV9 was named Edmund’s Top Rated Electric SUV and for good reason.

The 2024 KIA EV9 has a well-designed exterior, advanced technology, and a spacious interior.

High-tech touches abound, with a curved dual-display infotainment system taking center stage.

You get a choice of two battery packs to power the vehicle: a standard 76.1 kWh offering 230 miles of range, or a long-range 99.8 kWh option that stretches to 304 miles.

Both configurations provide punchy acceleration, with the dual-motor variant boasting 379 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque.

Starting at around $49,000, the KIA EV9 delivers compelling value for its blend of space, performance, and innovation.

2024 Aston Martin DB12

The 2024 Aston Martin DB12 has a silhouette that is sculpted for speed.

It is equipped with a 671-hp, twin-turbocharged V8 that catapults this coupe from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

It has a top speed of 202 MPH.

Inside you will find luxurious leather and an advanced infotainment system.

Starting at $248,086, the 2024 Aston Martin DB12 is a rolling sculpture for those who crave both elegance and exhilaration.

2024 Lexus LC 500

I really like the 2024 Lexus LC 500 (read my Lexus LC 500 review).

It has a 5.0-liter V8 471 horsepower engine that catapults you to 60 MPH in 4.4 seconds.

Inside, the LC pampers you with Lexus’ renowned luxury.

Soft leather wraps every surface, while a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system keeps you connected and entertained.

Starting at $99,800, the 2024 Lexus LC 500 is more than just a car; it’s an experience.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV

The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV is a beast!

With 830 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of torque lurking within, the Hummer goes from 0 to 60 MPH in as little as 3.5 seconds.

Its innovative four-wheel steering and “crab mode” make tight turns a breeze.

It also boasts up to 314 miles of range and can even power your campsite gear with its V2L (vehicle-to-load) capability.

Starting at $96,550, the GMC Hummer EV SUV is a statement piece for those who crave adventure.

2024 Nissan Z

I first drove a Nissan Z when it was relaunched for the 2023 model year.

The designers took the low, sleek silhouette from classic Zs and added sculpted, sharp lines for a modern look.

Under the hood, a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 pumps out 400 horsepower, launching you from 0 to 60 in 4.3 seconds.

The 2024 Nissan Z is available with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 9-speed automatic.

Starting at $40,995, the 2024 Nissan Z redefines affordable performance.

2024 Bentley Speed 12

The 2024 Bentley Speed 12 is a symphony of elegance, luxury, and power

Equipped with 650 HP twin-turbocharged W12 engine, the 2024 Bentley Speed 12 goes from 0 to 60 MPH in 3.1 seconds.

Inside, you will find a spacious cabin with room for four adults and quilted leather on every surface.

Starting at $347,000, the 2024 Bentley Speed 12 is a statement piece for those who demand the ultimate in luxury and performance.

2024 Honda Civic Type R

The 2024 Honda Civic Type R is back with a smoother, more aggressive body kit.

The iconic rear wing remains, but it now integrates with the sleek hatchback design.

Under the hood, the familiar 2.0-liter turbocharged VTEC engine gets a slight power bump to 315 HP.

In the cockpit, you will find Alcantara-wrapped sports and a red-accented dashboard with intuitive controls.

The spacious cabin comfortably accommodates four adults.

The vehicle also has a surprisingly large trunk.

Starting at $44,995, the 2024 Honda Civic Type R balances track thrills with daily usability.

2024 Toyota Supra 3.0 Premium

The 2024 Toyota Supra 3.0 Premium is a high-performance sports car with a powerful engine and sharp handling.

I drove the 2023 model and I’m excited about the upgrades for 2024.

It comes with a choice of an 8-speed automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual transmission.

The automatic model accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, while the manual model takes 4.1 seconds.

The top speed for both models is 155 mph.

Starting at $51,990, the 2024 Toyota Supra 3.0 Premium is a well-rounded sports car that offers strong performance, comfortable accommodations, and a long list of features.

2024 Ford Mustang GT 5.0

I have a soft spot for Mustangs and the 2024 Mustang GT 5.0 doesn’t disappoint.

Under the hood, the familiar 5.0-liter V8 engine receives a power boost, pushing output to 480 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque.

A 6-speed manual transmission remains standard, now paired with rev-matching technology for smoother downshifts, while a 10-speed automatic is available.

Expect a 0-60 mph sprint in around 4.5 seconds.

Inside, the cabin sheds its dated design for a driver-centric cockpit infused with modern tech.

Starting at $44,090, the 2024 Mustang GT 5.0 remains accessible, balancing raw power with improved refinement and technology.

Houston Auto Show Honorable Mentions

In addition to 10 Cool Vehicles, there are a few other notable vehicles at the Houston Auto Show that I want to mention.

2025 Toyota Camry Hybrid

As a part of Toyota’s effort to provide electrification for all, the 2025 Toyota Camry will be an exclusively Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV).

The Camry’s hybrid setup pairs a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine with electric motors to pump out 225 HP

Drivers will get 248 miles on a single charge.

This eco-friendly Camry is expected to start around $30,000 and hit the streets in spring 2024.

2024 Toyota Tundra

The 2024 Toyota Tundra won the coveted Texas Auto Writers Association Truck of Texas Award.

The Tundra is a solid pickup worthy of the accolades.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado ZR1 Bison

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado ZR1 Bison excited me because I’m a Howard University alumnus and our mascot is the Bison.

Beyond that, Chevy Silverados are great trucks.

Final Thoughts on the Houston Auto Show

Despite this year’s lack of vehicles, the Houston Auto Show remains a destination to learn about the latest cars, trucks, and SUVs.

