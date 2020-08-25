2021 Lexus LC 500h Review: A Gorgeous Hybrid that Exudes Luxury

The 2021 Lexus LC 500h is part of the brand’s flagship luxury coupe line. Here are our thoughts after spending a week with the vehicle.

Overview

I have to start by saying the 2021 Lexus LC 500h is a beautiful vehicle. Characterized by its sloped roofline, wind-cutting silhouette, long wheelbase, and low hood height, the LC 500h is sleek, elegant, luxurious. And the Nightfall Mica paint job on my press loaner is spectacular.

The LC 500h’s front fascia features Lexus’ distinctive grille that people either love or hate. I actually like the grille. Combined with the 21″ forged wheels, it gives the car a muscular stature.

People would stop and stare when I drove it around Houston. One guy even lowered his car window to yell his appreciation for the car while we were stopped at a red light.

As impressive as the exterior is, the interior is even more so. Everything looks and feels expensive (which is expected from a car that costs six figures).

The butter-soft, leather seats offer excellent support and comfort. Details such as the size and angle of the steering wheel, the feel and positioning of the magnesium alloy paddle shifters, the soft-touch surfaces, and luxurious accent materials, make this interior a winner.

My loaner car came equipped with the high-end Mark Levinson 13-Speaker Premium Surround Sound Audio System. Trust me when I tell you that this system is top-notch. I kept the SiriusXM radio tuned to the Prince (my favorite artist of all time) Channel and immersed myself in the heavenly sounds as the music surrounded me.

But there are a couple of downsides to the interior. The first is my perennial Lexus pet peeve – the trackpad and touch screen. Using them is quite maddening and makes the driving experience quite frustrating. If any Lexus engineers are reading this review, please eliminate this awful feature.

The second is the back seat. It is practically non-existent. My 13-year old son, who is about 5’4″, could not sit comfortably. I understand that the backseat is an afterthought, but a few more inches of legroom would have been nice.

The trunk space is another downside for the LC 500h. This not the car for you if you plan on hauling a set of golf clubs. Fitting a couple of pieces for luggage for a weekend trip will even be a struggle.

What the car lacks in trunk space, it more than makes up for in fuel efficiency. The 3.5 Liter V8 Engine with Multistage Hybrid System achieves approximately 27 miles per gallon city and 35 mpg highway. Of course, you will have some tradeoffs when you opt for a hybrid engine. If you’re looking for more power, acceleration, and driving thrills, you should opt for the LC 500, but if you’re content with just cruising around town in a gorgeous ride, then the LC 500h will work for you. You’ll also feel good knowing you’re doing your part to help the environment.

Final Thoughts

I must admit, I’m not a big fan of hybrid vehicles. I prefer power and performance. However, I enjoyed the 2021 Lexus LC 500h. It was not only nice to look at, but it was also fun to drive. Although there were a few downsides to the vehicle, the Lexus LC 500h is a solid car that you would be proud to own.

Pros

Gorgeous interior and exterior design

Fuel efficient

Excellent sound system.

Cons

The infuriating trackpad and touch screen

Engine sound is annoying at times

Lack of backseat and trunk space

Specifications

As you might expect, the LC 500h comes with a long list of standard equipment. Our test vehicle included the standard equipment plus a few additional options.

Standard Equipment

3.5 Liter V8 Engine with Multistage Hybrid System

Multistage Transmission with Steering Wheel

Run Flat Tires

Performance Brakes with Aluminum Calipers & High-Friction Pads

Lexus Safety System +; Pre-Collision System with Pad

Lane assist

Intelligent High Beam Headlights

Airbags/ Smart Stop Technology

SmartAccess Entry System with Push-button Start/Stop

Backup Camera With Dynamic Gridlines

Triple-Beam LED Headlamps / Daytime Running Lights

Heated and ventilated leather-trimmed 10-way power Adjustable front seats

Power Tilt/ Telescope Steering Wheel with Audio Controls, Memory and Cruise Control

Power-folding, Auto-Dimming, Htd Outside Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Inside Mirrors

Auto Dual-Zone Climate Control with Pollen Filter

Glass Roof with Sunshade

Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Apple CarPlay Compatible

Voice Command, Dynamic Voice Command

Lexus Navigation System with 10.3” Display

Lexus Enform Dynamic Navigation up to 3-Year Trial

Lexus Enform Wi-Fi (4GB), Lexus Enform Remote

Smart Watch & Alexa Skill integration

Lexus Enform Destination Assist. 1-Year Trial Included

Lexus Enform App Suite 2.0 (Included) Amazon Alexa Compatible

SirusXM Satellite Radio (3-Month Trial)

Lexus Enform Safety Connect And Service Connect

Lexus 12-Speaker Premium Sound System with USB and AUX port, Single-Disc CD, Bluetooth

First Aid Kit/ Carpet Floor Mats

Installed Options

21″ Forged Wheels

Head Up Display (HUB)

Mark Levinson 13-Speaker Premium Surround Sound Audio System

Intuitive Parking Assist

Sport Package with Glass Roof – 8-way power front seats with Alcantara inserts and glass roof

Price

Base Price: $97,480

As Tested: $103,945

