2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Review

Sharing is caring!

2 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

The 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye is a coveted vehicle. I discovered this fact from a potential car thief and the security who prevented grand theft auto.

Let me explain.

While testing the vehicle, I drove to a local grocery store to pick up some items. I must admit that the store is located in a sketchy area of town, but I didn’t think much of it because I go to this store all the time.

As I exited the vehicle, I noticed a shady-looking character staring at me and the Hellcat.

I caught his gaze and gave him a head nod.

“That’s a nice car,” he said. “Mind if I hold it for a bit?”

Note: When someone asks to “hold” something that means they intend to borrow and never return it (ie “let me hold a couple of dollars”).

I quickly realized his intent and turned to get back in the car to go to another store.

Fortunately, the security guard, a large man with arms like trees, was on duty and intervened. He grabbed the guy by his collar and shoved him.

“Hey, man,” he said with a booming voice. “You’d better get out of here before I call the cops.”

With his plans foiled, the thief scurried away.

The security guard then turned towards me.

“That guy has stolen a couple of cars in this area, but don’t worry. He won’t steal this one. This Redeye is my dream car.”

He asked if he could take a picture next to it and I gladly obliged. It was the least that I could do.

History of the Hellcat

Dodge has always been known for building muscle cars, but in 2015, they upped the ante with the high-performance 2015 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

The 2015 Charger SRT Hellcat featured a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine that produced 707 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque.

At the time, it was the fastest production sedan.

Since then, the Hellcat has been a top seller and Dodge continues to make significant enhancements to the lineup.

2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Overview

I can understand why someone would want to steal this car.

The 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody is the epitome of American muscle.

It is the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world.

While I had the car, I had a chance to speak to Ashton Munoz, Dodge SRT Brand Manager.

“Dodge is dead serious on performance and we listened to our customers when designing this vehicle,” he said. “They wanted a fun-to-drive car with eye-catching exterior styling and unrivaled power and performance. I think we delivered with the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye.”

The heart of the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye comes from the limited-production 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

Although this car is powerful and track-ready, it is also practical enough to be a daily driver and comfortable enough to haul your family.

2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Exterior

Even when standing still, the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye looks fast.

My loaner vehicle had a Triple Nickle paint job with black racing stripes. The integrated fender flares and the 20-by-11-inch lightweight Carbon Black wheels ride on wide Pirelli 305/35ZR20 tires give the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye a bold, aggressive exterior appearance.

People are drawn to this car as I discovered once again when I took the Hellcat to a side street next to a shopping center to take some photos for my Instagram channel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frederick J. Goodall (@mochamanstyle)

As I was shooting, a couple of guys walked up to me.

“Is this the Redeye?” One of them asked.

“Yes,” I said. “How did you know?”

“Because the Hellcat badge has a red eye,” he replied.

I felt a bit stupid because I never paid attention to this tiny, yet important, detail.

The “Red Eye” is a styling cue that pays homage to the Demon. Nice Easter Egg, Dodge.

2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Interior

Although the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye interior looks and feels like a race car cabin, it is roomy and comfortable.

My test model was equipped with black Hellcat logo Laguna leather seats which felt sturdy and firm.

There was also plenty of space in the back. My two teenage sons who are close to 6′ tall easily fit into the back seat with no trouble.

2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Performance

The 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye is powered by a 6.2L V8 Superhagered High Output Engine which serves up 797-horsepower. Combined with the 8-Speed Automatic HP90 Transmission which delivers 707 lb.-ft. of torque, the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye reaches a top speed of 203 mph.

If you’re wondering about the 0-60 acceleration speed, I’ll assure you it’s blazing fast at 3.6 seconds.

The 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye comes standard with two key fobs – red and black. The red key fob unlocks the full horsepower and torque potential of the SRT Hellcat engine; while the black key fob limits the driver to reduced engine output.

For this review, I was please that I was able to get a red key. In a previous Dodge Hellcat review, I only had a black key and that experience was quite disappointing.

With the red key I was able to unlock all the SRT Drive Modes. These modes let you tailor your driving experience by controlling transmission shift speeds, steering, paddle shifters, traction, and suspension.

Drive Modes are pre-configured for Sport, Track, and Default settings, while Custom Mode lets you select your preferred settings.

I spent a lot of my time testing the Sport and Track modes on backroads. In these modes, you can really experience the power and speed that this car offers.

Other key performance features of the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye are Launch Control, Launch Assist, and Line Lock.

Launch Control – Manages tire slip while launching the vehicle to allow the driver

to achieve consistent straight-line acceleration

to achieve consistent straight-line acceleration Launch Assist – Uses wheel speed sensors to watch for driveline-damaging wheel hop

at launch and, in milliseconds, modifies the engine torque to regain full grip

at launch and, in milliseconds, modifies the engine torque to regain full grip Line Lock – Engages the front brakes to hold the vehicle stationary but leaves the rear wheels free for a burnout to heat up and clean the rear tires

While people like to focus on speed, one performance feature that is often overlooked is braking. If you’re driving a car as fast as this one, you’d better have a heavy-duty braking system to halt this beast.

The Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye delivers with the massive standard Brembo high-performance six-piston (front) and four-piston (rear) calipers. These brakes bring the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye to a full stop at 144 feet from 70 mph.

Although I appreciate all of the performance-based bells and whistles, what I really love about the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye is the engine sound.

“We spent a lot of time on the engine sound,” said Ashton Munoz. “We are proud that it is louder and more whiney than ever. It sounds like an absolute race car.”

I agree with him. The supercharged whine is intoxicating.

Final Thoughts About the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

I love this car. The power and speed are exhilarating.

If you’re in the market for a racecar that you can use as a daily driver, then the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody is the perfect car for you.

2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Pros

Fun to drive

Eye-catching

Roomy interior

2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Cons

Gas guzzler

The wide body makes navigating narrow roads and parking spaces a bit difficult.

Price as Tested

$89,155

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle