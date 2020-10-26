2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited Review: A Minivan with Street Cred

Sharing is caring!

Minivans have gotten a bad rap. Many people believe that buying a minivan will signal the end of their lives. No longer will they be considered cool, trendy, or young.

A minivan sentences them to a life of suburban domestication filled with weekend soccer games, dinners at chain restaurants, and endless Disney movies (not that there’s anything wrong with that).

I never thought I’d drive a minivan. I fought the good fight until my third child was born. He tipped the scales in favor of a minivan.

Although I resisted it at first, I’m glad that I made the transition. I’ve come to appreciate the interior room (I have a family of five), storage, safety features, and creature comforts. Few vehicles are better equipped to handle my family’s active lifestyle which includes sports, music lessons, road trips, and running errands around town.

The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited is a minivan that delivers in all these areas.

History of The Chrysler Pacifica

Chrysler has used the Pacifica nameplate on a variety of vehicles.

It was first used on a luxury minivan concept vehicle in 1999, and later a crossover concept in 2002.

From 2004 to 2008, Chrysler used the name on a mid-size crossover SUV. For the 2017 model year, they rebranded the Town & Country minivan with the Pacifica nameplate.

When the Chrysler Group unveiled the first minivan in 1983, they quickly rose in popularity for their practicality. Although they were not the most attractive vehicles on the road, they were functional, spacious, and appealed to growing families.

Since then, Chrysler has sold more than 14.6 million minivans globally.

2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited Overview

Over the past few years, minivan styling has improved SIGNIFICANTLY. My loaner 2020 Chrysler Limited (Price as tested: $50,750), for example, had a sleek, sporty design, 20-inch aluminum polished wheels with a Black Noise finish, and a technologically-forward interior with premium leather trim bucket seats and a Deep Mocha color scheme. The exterior color was Maximum Steel Metallic.

Other key features include a Tri-Plane Panoramic sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, 360 surround-view camera system, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems, a navigation system, and Stow ‘n Vac integrated Vacuum (this came in handy after my trip to the beach), Hands-Free Sliding doors and liftgate ParkSeanse Rear Park Assist with Stop, 20-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system, Uconnect Theater with Streaming, and two 10-inch seatback touchscreens.

Now, let me be clear. The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited is not the sleekest or most stylish vehicle on the road. It’s still a box on wheels. Where the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited stands out, is in its ability to haul your family and stuff safely and comfortably.

My loaner included the seven-passenger configuration with second-row captain chairs that can be removed for additional storage. You can also get an eight-passenger version with a 40/20/40-split second-row bench with a removable center section. Both configurations offer plush seats and abundant storage space.

Performance

The Chrysler Pacifica was re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, delivering reduced noise, vibration, and harshness. Its body structure is light and stiff making it more responsive and agile.

The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited is equipped with a 3.6-liter V6 engine (287 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque) and a 9-Speed 948TE Automatic Transmission.

Of course, I had to do a 0-60 test. In my very unscientific test, the van clocked in around 8 seconds, more than twice the amount of time it takes the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat (I understand that this isn’t a fair comparison, but it puts the numbers in perspective).

Whereas speed is not the Pacifica’s strong suit, it does rate well in fuel efficiency – 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway).

Final Thoughts

For more than 35 years, Chrysler has been a leader in the minivan segment. The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica will continue this tradition. With its improved styling, technology, fuel economy, and passenger room, the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited is a great vehicle for families.

