2024 Lexus LC 500 Review

Sharing is caring!

1 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Over the years, I’ve had a love/hate relationship with the Lexus brand.

On one hand, I appreciate the dedication to craftsmanship, quality, and reliability. Lexus builds solid vehicles that are well worth the price.

On the other hand, I’ve been frustrated by some of their design choices and technology (specifically the trackpad and touchscreen).

The 2024 Lexus LC 500 addresses my concerns in some areas while exceeding my expectations in others.

This head-turning coupe delivers a potent blend of luxury, performance, and design.

2024 Lexus LC 500 Exterior

The 2024 Lexus LC 500 is the pinnacle of Lexus design.

This flagship performance coupe is stunning and worthy of its six-figure price tag.

The exterior of the LC 500 features Lexus’ trademark spindle grille, set off by slim LED headlights that flow into the front fenders.

The fenders bulge subtly, housing the powerful V8 within.

The sharp creases that run along the doors add a touch of athleticism, while the long hood gives the car an air of sophistication.

I absolutely love the new Ultrasonic Blue paint option for 2024. It is mesmerizing and majestic.

But the Lexus LC 500’s design elements are not only skin deep. They are also functional.

The car’s aerodynamic body channels air to reduce drag and improve stability, ensuring every corner is taken with precision.

Hidden vents keep the engine cool even during spirited drives, while the sloping roofline contributes to exceptional weight distribution.

The final design elements that make the Lexus LC 500 stand out are the wheels.

Two options are available: the standard 20-inch forged alloy set and the optional 21-inch wheels.

Both boast intricate split-10-spoke designs, mimicking the signature spindle grille for a cohesive aesthetic.

Of course, no design is perfect.

The Lexus LC 500’s long doors might pose a challenge in tight parking spaces.

The rear visibility can be somewhat limited due to the sloping roofline.

And while the overall proportions are stunning, some might find the car a bit too flamboyant for their taste.

2024 Lexus LC 500 Interior

Lexus has outdone itself with the Lexus LC 500’s cabin design.

It’s a seamless blend of luxury and sportiness.

Every curve, every material choice, feels deliberate and purposeful.

Soft leather drapes the seats and door panels, while Alcantara accents add a touch of sporty luxury.

The seats are supremely comfortable, offering excellent support.

The steering wheel is thick and sturdy.

The dashboard is a sculpted masterpiece, with smooth lines and metallic accents.

Every button and switch feels satisfyingly solid and precise.

Even the digital instrument cluster, with its crisp graphics and customizable layouts, feels modern and innovative.

The 2024 Lexus LC 500 finally ditches the touchpad of previous models in favor of a more user-friendly 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, and the Mark Levinson sound system delivers an immersive audio experience.

The Lexus Interface system is still not the most intuitive, but it’s a massive improvement. And while the new touchscreen is a welcome addition, it can be laggy at times.

In the front seats, there is plenty of legroom, but the rear seats are best suited for occasional use or extra storage space.

There is also a lack of space in the trunk. The opening is narrow, and cargo capacity is limited.

2024 Lexus LC 500 Performance

The 2024 Lexus LC 500 is equipped with a powerful 471 HP V8 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission.

It goes from 0 to 60 in just 4.4 seconds.

Unlike muscle cars such as the Dodge Charger Hellcat, this coupe excels at far more than straight-line speed.

When the road gets curvy, the precise steering and tenacious grip keep the Lexus LC 500 firmly planted through every corner.

The refined suspension masterfully walks the line between bump absorption and agility.

The downside to all of this performance is gas mileage.

The 2024 Lexus LC 500 gets about 17 MPG and its powerful V8 engine demands premium gasoline.

If fuel economy is a top priority for you, then the Lexus LC 500 might not be the best choice.

However, if you’re willing to sacrifice some mileage for a thrilling driving experience, it’s definitely worth considering.

Final Thoughts on the 2024 Lexus LC 500

The 2024 Lexus LC 500 is a car for those who appreciate beauty and crave the thrill of the open road.

Like any vehicle, the Lexus LC 500 has pros and cons.

2024 Lexus LC 500 Pros

Stunning design

Luxurious interior

Sharp handling

Thrilling performance

2024 Lexus LC 500 Cons

Fuel economy

Rear visibility

Tight rear seats

Lack of trunk space

Laggy touchscreen

If you crave luxury, demand performance, and have the means to indulge, then the 2024 LC 500 is a worthy investment.