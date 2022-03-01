First Images of Electric Jeep SUV

Sharing is caring!

As automakers race toward having a full selection of battery-operated products, Stellanis has just revealed plans to produce the first electric Jeep SUV.

Production of this new Jeep vehicle is the next chapter in the brand’s 80-year legacy and the next step toward achieving Jeep’s vision of Zero Emission Freedom.

The electric Jeep SUV will launch in early 2023.

Electric Jeep Front View

Electric Jeep Rear View

All Jeep brand SUVs (Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade, and Wrangler) will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

