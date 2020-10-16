What I Wore: Me and a Cadillac CT5-V

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin 2 shares

“I shine like the chrome on a Cadillac”

In middle school, I had a friend named LeVas. Cool name, right? Although LeVas was a cool brother, his dad was even cooler.

Mr. Johnson was always dressed impeccably. He could rock the Miami Vice look (Blazer, T-shirt, pants, and Espadrilles), the preppy look (polo shirt, Jordache jeans, and Penny Loafers), or the hip-hop look (track suit, adidas, and Kangol). Whatever the look, it was always bold and colorful. He even made acid-washed jeans look cool.

He was one of my early style influences.

Of course, Mr. Johnson had to have a car that fit his style. That car was a 1982 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham. It was white, with white-walled tires. The interior was plush red velour.

When Mr. Johnson drove around the neighborhood, everyone took notice.

I tried to accomplish the same feat while I test drove the 2020 Cadillac CT5-V.

I put together a simple out that exemplified the essence of this beautiful Caddy and would make Mr. Johnson proud.

The Car

The Cadillac CT5-V is an elegant vehicle. The exterior design is subtle, but it still manages to exude luxury. The car delivers elevated road performance and driving experience.

The Wave Metallic exterior color is gorgeous and the interior features tons of technology and semi-aniline leather seats.

Here are a few of the Cadillac CT5-V’s specs:

3.0L Twin Turbo V-6 engine rated at 360 HP and 405 lb.-ft. of torque

10-speed automatic transmission

All-wheel drive (AWD)

Brembo front braking system.

19-inch premium painted alloy wheels with pearl nickel finish

Premium performance tires

Jet black exterior accents

V-Series mesh grilles

Unique rear diffuser and quad exhaust tips.

Bose premium audio package

Ultraview sunroof

Price as tested: $63,045

The Look

Shirt: Sambuca Modern Fit

Pants: Perry Ellis

Shoes: Right Bank Shoe Co. Crocodile loafers

Accessories: Glasses (Charles and Keith), silver nameplate bracelet

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle