Movember Saves Lives

Since 2015, I’ve been raising money and awareness for Movember, a movement dedicated to helping men live happier, healthier, and longer lives.

My passion for this cause stems from my own health battles—stroke, hypertension, and heart disease—as well as the devastating loss of friends and family members to cancer.

I participate in Movember to encourage men to take control of their health, both physically and mentally.

Me during my first Movember campaign in 2015

This campaign continues to be critical today, especially as health challenges among men persist.

History and Impact of Movember

Movember started in 2003 in Melbourne, Australia, as a movement encouraging men to grow mustaches in November to raise awareness for men’s health, particularly prostate cancer.

Since then, Movember has expanded to address broader men’s health concerns, including mental health and suicide prevention.

Now active in over 20 countries, the movement has funded more than 1,200 projects worldwide.

Through research grants, advocacy, and awareness campaigns, Movember encourages men to embrace healthier lifestyles, attend regular health screenings, and seek support for mental health challenges.

Top Threats to Men’s Health

Men face numerous health risks, many of which are preventable with lifestyle changes and regular medical care.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death, often tied to high blood pressure, smoking, and poor diet, while cancers—particularly prostate, lung, and colorectal—pose significant risks that screenings can help mitigate.

Younger men also face high rates of unintentional injuries, highlighting the need for safety.

Chronic respiratory issues like COPD and stroke are major threats linked to smoking and inactivity.

Mental health issues, such as suicide and depression, affect many men, and chronic conditions like liver disease, diabetes, and kidney disease remain serious concerns.

Despite these risks, men often avoid check-ups, seeking help only when symptoms are severe, which limits the benefits of early detection.

Men’s Mental Health: Breaking the Stigma

Movember goes beyond physical health, emphasizing mental health as well.

Men face high rates of suicide, depression, stress, and anxiety, yet many struggle in silence due to social stigmas and limited resources.

If you or someone you know is struggling, organizations like the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) offer immediate support.

To help someone in need, the ALEC model (Ask, Listen, Encourage Action, Check-In) provides a simple way to support friends or family members.

Starting an open conversation, listening without judgment, and encouraging healthy actions can make a profound difference.

How to Get Involved and Support Movember

Donate to Movember: Your donations support life-saving projects across mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. Move for Movember: This year, join the challenge to run or walk 60 miles in honor of the 60 men lost to suicide each hour. Start a Campaign: Join the Movember community by creating your own campaign, motivating others to get involved. Schedule Health Appointments: Don’t wait for symptoms to appear; prevention is key. Check in on Others: A simple check-in can make a difference, especially if someone feels isolated or struggling. Make Healthier Lifestyle Choices: Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and meaningful connections with friends and family support both physical and mental health.

Every November, I see how Movember motivates men and their families to prioritize health.

It’s a call to action that extends beyond the month, reminding us to invest in ourselves and the people we care about.

By supporting Movember, you’re working to make the world a healthier place for men and, hopefully, cancer-free for everyone.

