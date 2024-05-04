Men often avoid seeking help for mental health issues.

Traditional expectations of masculinity pressure men to suppress their emotions and minimize their struggles.

In other words, they must “MAN UP,” be strong, and deal with it.

These beliefs are not helpful and can lead to a serious mental health crisis.

Cultural factors and perceived barriers to accessing care, such as cost and availability of services, can also deter men from seeking help.

Fortunately, there are several mental health resources available specifically tailored to men that offer support, guidance, and information on various mental health issues.

Here are 4 of the best online mental health resources for men seeking help with their mental well-being.

HeadsUpGuys

“The only thing more exhausting than being depressed is pretending that you are not.” from HeadsUpGuys

HeadsUpGuys is the world’s leading men’s mental health resource dedicated to supporting men dealing with depression.

Articles on the site cover various aspects of depression including symptoms, treatment options, guidance and direction to support the men in your life, how to manage stress, and recovery stories.

The site also has self-help tools that offer techniques and exercises to enhance coping skills and promote emotional resilience.

These courses provide a deep dive into key areas that men often struggle with and are designed to equip men with skills to manage and regulate thoughts and emotions and navigate common life challenges.

Core course offerings include Rewiring Negative Thoughts, Mindfulness for Men, and Managing Anger and Irritability.

There are also resources to understand queer, bisexual, and gay men’s mental health.

Additionally, HeadsUpGuys facilitates peer support through forums and chat rooms, fostering solidarity among men facing similar challenges.

You can also use the site to find specialized therapists or counselors.

Man Therapy

What began as a suicide prevention campaign has morphed into a men’s mental health movement to support all men before they are ever in crisis.

Through humor, witty articles, and helpful resources, Man Therapy reminds men that caring for their mental health is the manliest thing a man can do.

A key feature of the site is the scientifically validated “18-PT Head Inspection” tool that lets men check how they’re doing in four major areas: depression, anger, substance abuse, and anxiety.

There is also Crisis Support for Veterans and First Responders.

Additionally, a directory of mental health resources connects men with qualified professionals.

The results of a 4-year, $1.2 million CDC-funded study show that Man Therapy not only reduces depression, suicide risk, and bad mental health days — it also improves help-seeking behavior in working-age men.

Movember Foundation

Movember Foundation, a global men’s health charity, offers comprehensive mental health services to promote well-being and reduce stigma.

Through its website, Movember provides access to informative articles, educational materials, and self-assessment tools covering various mental health topics, including depression, anxiety, and suicide prevention.

These resources are designed to provide men with the knowledge and tools they need to recognize and address mental health concerns.

Movember facilitates community-based programs and initiatives to promote mental well-being and suicide prevention. The organization funds research projects, advocacy efforts, and community outreach programs to improve mental health outcomes for men globally.

Additionally, Movember provides direct support services, including access to mental health professionals and helplines, offering confidential assistance and guidance to men in need.

Therapy for Black Men

Therapy for Black Men is a vital mental health resource dedicated to providing culturally competent support and resources for Black men navigating mental health challenges.

Central to Therapy for Black Men’s offerings is its directory of mental health professionals, including therapists, counselors, and psychologists, who specialize in working with Black men.

This directory helps Black men access professionals who understand their experiences and can provide culturally sensitive care.

In addition to the directory, Therapy for Black Men offers educational resources and articles addressing mental health topics relevant to Black men.

From articles on coping with racial trauma to tips for managing stress and anxiety, these resources provide valuable insights and guidance for Black men seeking support for their mental well-being.

Therapy for Black Men also facilitates community-building and support through its online platform, offering forums, discussion groups, and peer support networks where Black men can connect with others who understand their experiences and share their journey toward mental wellness.

Make Your Mental Health a Priority

Seeking help for mental health concerns is a sign of strength and there are many paths to finding help and support for mental health issues.

Make your mental health a priority.

