Why Black Men Get Prostate Cancer at Higher Rates

Prostate cancer affects all men, but if you’re a Black man, your risk is significantly higher.

Did you know that Black men are about 70% more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer than men from other racial and ethnic groups?

Even worse, we’re more than twice as likely to die from it. These numbers represent real men, fathers, brothers, and sons whose lives are at risk.

Let’s examine why these statistics exist and what you can do about it.

Genetics

One of the main reasons Black men are at a higher risk of prostate cancer is genetics.

Research shows that Black men are more likely to inherit genetic mutations that make prostate cancer more aggressive.

You’ve probably heard of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes—commonly linked to breast cancer—but these genes can also increase the risk of prostate cancer in men.

If prostate cancer runs in your family, your odds of developing the disease rise significantly.

What Can You Do? Start by knowing your family history. If you have relatives who’ve been diagnosed with prostate cancer, talk to your doctor about genetic testing. It’s better to know your risks early so you can take preventive measures.

Environmental and Lifestyle Factors

Aside from genetics, environmental and lifestyle factors play a big role in why Black men face higher prostate cancer rates.

Diets rich in processed foods, red meat, and saturated fats can increase your risk of prostate cancer.

Unfortunately, these kinds of foods are more common in areas where fresh, healthy options might be harder to find.

Socioeconomic factors also come into play.

Many Black men don’t have regular access to healthcare, which means they may not get the screenings that can catch prostate cancer early. This leads to late-stage diagnoses, when the disease is harder to treat.

What Can You Do? Small lifestyle changes can make a big difference. Swap out red meat and processed foods for more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Stay active by getting at least 150 minutes of exercise each week. Also, make sure to schedule regular checkups with your doctor.

Healthcare Disparities

Healthcare disparities are a big part of the problem.

Black men often face barriers to getting the care they need—whether it’s a lack of healthcare access, delayed diagnosis, or lower quality of care.

Studies show that Black men are often diagnosed with prostate cancer at a later stage, which makes treatment more difficult.

In some cases, Black men also receive less aggressive treatment options compared to their white counterparts.

What Can You Do? Advocate for yourself. Don’t be afraid to ask your doctor questions or seek a second opinion if something doesn’t feel right. Make sure you’re getting the care and treatments you deserve. If you feel unsure, reach out to support groups or community health programs that focus on men’s health.

Not Detecting Early

Because of the increased risk, early detection is key for Black men.

Prostate cancer doesn’t always show symptoms in the early stages, so regular screenings are crucial.

Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) tests and Digital Rectal Exams (DRE) can detect prostate cancer early, giving you the best chance for successful treatment.

Black men should start discussing prostate cancer screenings with their doctor by age 45, or even earlier if they have a family history of the disease.

What Can You Do? Mark your calendar for an annual checkup. If you’re over 40 and haven’t been screened, it’s time to start that conversation with your doctor. It’s a simple step that could save your life.

A Call to Action

The higher rates of prostate cancer among Black men are influenced by a combination of genetic, environmental, and healthcare disparities.

While you can’t control your genes, you can take steps to reduce your overall risk and catch the disease early.

Make lifestyle changes, advocate for better healthcare, and, most importantly, get regular screenings.

Prostate cancer is serious, but it’s also treatable if caught early.

Don’t wait for symptoms to appear—be proactive and take charge of your health.

It’s not just about protecting yourself, but also the loved ones who depend on you.

