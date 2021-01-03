3 Good Looking Warby Parker Glasses for Guys and How to Buy Them

Sharing is caring!

There was a point in time when men’s eyeglasses were downright ugly!

Back then, designers were only concerned with how the glasses functioned. Their goal was to help you see better, not look better.

Thankfully, eyewear brands started giving more thought to how glasses look. Over the years, they’ve placed a greater emphasis on design, comfort, and fit.

Glasses have become much more than the apparatus to improve your vision. They have become an accessory to express your personal style.

Today, there is a wide selection of beautifully designed glasses for guys. You can choose everything from retro styles to cutting-edge, modern styles.

One of the brands at the forefront of contemporary eyewear design is Warby Parker.

Warby Parker Glasses for Guys

In 2010, Warby Parker started selling eyeglasses online. Their low-cost, direct-to-consumer business model, disrupted the market and helped Warby Parker to grow into a powerhouse eyewear brand.

Guys gravitated towards the brand because they made shopping for glasses easy. Their focus on design and quality made them even more appealing.

If you’re in the market for new glasses, we recommend these 3 good looking Warby Parker glasses for guys.

Warby Parker Durand (Whiskey Tortoise)

Warby Parker’s Durand frames, with their round lenses, roomy width, and Low Bridge Fit construction make a sharp first impression while keeping you comfortable.

The rich, deep whiskey tortoise color gives the glasses a modern, interesting look.

These glasses are made with Warby Parker’s signature material – cellulose acetate, a high-grade, durable, hypoallergenic plastic.

The frames will go well with any outfit and their classic styling will look good through any season and withstand changing fads.

Warby Parker Morgan (Baltic Blue)

Celebrities such as Al Roker have made colorful glasses part of their signature look. However, many men shy away from colorful glasses and gravitate towards more conservative styles.

The Warby Parker Morgan frames give you the best of both worlds.

With their round lenses and graduated rivets, Warby Parker Morgan frames offer traditional styling with a striking baltic blue color. They are lightweight and comfortable. When you wear these glasses, be prepared to get plenty of compliments.

If your personal style is bold and fashion-forward, these glasses will help you to stand out in the crowd give you your own signature look that is unique and stylish.

The Morgan frames will also elevate your simple outfits such as jeans and a white t-shirt.

The Morgan frames are available in narrow and medium and look good on men with square or heart-shaped faces.

Warby Parker Roosevelt (Jet Black Matte)

The Warby Parker Roosevelt frames in jet black matte are bold and noticeable. When you wear them, you will feel powerful, confident, and masculine.

Although the Warby Parker Roosevelt frames are big and sturdy, they don’t feel bulky or heavy on your face. The frames have a wide temple (or arm) for comfort and fit.

The lightly curved keyhole bridge gives the Roosevelt frames a sophisticated, vintage look.

Roosevelt frames are available in wide and extra-wide and work well on men with round or oval faces. These will give you the illusion of length in your face.

How to Buy Warby Parker Glasses for Guys

Warby Parker also has retail stores in several cities where you can get an eye exam, try on frames, and purchase your glasses.

However, many guys like to buy their glasses online and Warby Parker makes it easy.

Warby Parker Virtual Try-on

Download the Warby Parker App and you can see yourself instantly in any pair of Warby Parker Glasses.

Warby Parker Home Try-On

If you’d rather have a hands-on experience, you can try Warby Parker’s Home Try-On. Start by picking five frames from the Warby Parker website or app.

Please note that some of the styles are very popular and may not be available for home try-on.

After you’ve made your selection, place your order (you will need to create an account with your credit card on file).

Warby Parker will mail the frames to you for free and you will have 5 days to try them out and pick your favorite.

When your 5 days are up, place your box in the mail with the prepaid return label.

Placing an Online Order for Your Glasses

After you’ve selected your frame, you can complete your order by uploading your prescription. Your prescription should include four important pieces of information:

Your sphere

Sphere indicates the strength of the lens you need.

Your cylinder

Cylinder indicates the lens power needed to correct astigmatism.

Your axis

Axis indicates where to place the lens correction for astigmatism

Your pupillary distance (PD)

Pupillary distance is the distance between your pupils. It helps align your lenses to fit the frames you choose.

How Much do Warby Parker Glasses for Guys Cost?

Warby Parker frames start at $95, but you can realistically expect to pay $145 or more depending on which add-ons you choose.

Warby Parker accepts FSA and HSA dollars for prescription eyewear purchases.

How Long Does it Take to Receive Warby Parker Glasses?

You can generally expect to receive your Warby Parker glasses within 5-10 business days.

Final Thoughts

Warby Parker glasses for guys are a great choice. They are stylish, durable, and affordable.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle