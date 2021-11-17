Use Your Vision Insurance, FSA, or HSA to Pay for Warby Parker Glasses

Sharing is caring!

4 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

I was compensated for this post. This post also contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links

Warby Parker is one of the most popular eyewear brands because they provide high-quality, good-looking prescription glasses at a fraction of the going price.

Did you know you can use your vision insurance or funds from a Flexible Spending Account (FSA) or Health Savings Accounts (HSA) to pay for Warby Parker glasses, eye exams, or other forms of eye care?

It’s true.

Now is the time to update your prescription and get some new glasses.

What is Covered by your Flexible Spending Account (FSA) and Health Savings Accounts (HSA)

Flexible spending accounts (FSA) and health savings accounts (HSA) are programs that allow you to set aside money (before taxes) for specific health care expenses

You can use these accounts to pay for the following Warby Parker products and services:

Warby Parker Eyeglasses

Warby Parker glasses start at $95, including prescription lenses. Plus you can get free shipping and free returns.

Check out the styles from the Warby Parker Winter Collection that features warm tortoises, deeply pigmented jewel hues, two-tones, and new widths.

If you can’t decide which frames are right for you, order the Warby Parker Home Try-On program and walk through the process from start to finish: from selecting and ordering five frames, to finding the right pair for your face, all in the comfort of your own home.

Warby Parker Blue-Light Glasses

If you spend a lot of time staring at computer screens, you may want to consider some Warby Parker blue-light-filtering lenses.

They filter more blue light than the standard polycarbonate or high-index options, making them perfect for screen-heavy days.

You can add them to any frame, with or without a prescription, for $50.

Warby Parker Prescription Sunglasses

Warby Parker prescription sunglasses are stylish and come with polarized lenses at no added cost (or you can choose to get non-polarized lenses if you prefer).

Either way, they’ll ease your eyes by reducing glare and blocking 100% of UVA and UVB rays.

Warby Parker Contact Lenses

In addition to eyeglasses, Warby Parker has its own brand of contact lenses.

Warby Parker Scout is a comfortable, breathable, and affordable daily contact lens made from a super-moist material for lasting hydration and comfort.

Each lens comes in an easy-to-carry, easy-to-store flat pack.

If you’d rather stick to you your current brand of contact lenses, you can purchase dozens of top brands online and in stores, including Acuvue, Biofinity, Clariti, Air Optix, Biotrue, and DAILIES.

Whichever brand you wear, you can get 15% off your first order of contacts.

Warby Parker Eye Exams

Many Warby Parker locations offer comprehensive eye exams. Book an appointment at a store near you.

Warby Parker virtual vision tests for eligible customers who meet the following criteria:

Sees well with their current glasses or contacts

Has a single-vision distance prescription

Has no eye health concerns

Is between 18 and 65 years old

Warby Parker Accessories

Select Warby Parker accessories such as the Clean My Lenses Kit and Anti-Fog Lens Spray may be FSA or HSA eligible. Before using FSA or HSA funds to purchase an accessory, we recommend checking its eligibility with your account’s provider.

Use Your Vision Insurance, FSA, or HSA to Pay for Warby Parker Glasses, Contact Lenses, Eye Exams, and Accessories

To find out what your vision insurance covers (and how to apply it to your next Warby Parker order), head to warbyparker.com/insurance and select your provider.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle