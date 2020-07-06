Warby Parker Foundry Edition Reimagines Metal Frame Glasses

Disclosure: This contains affiliate links.

Warby Parker was founded with a rebellious spirit and a lofty objective: to offer designer eyewear at a revolutionary price. They continue to live up to this mission with their latest eyeglasses collection – The Foundry Edition.

While metal frames have existed for generations, this modern set of eyeglasses reimagines the all-metal frame by sculpting new silhouettes and using polished and matte finishes.

The Foundry Edition features refashioned stainless steel eye wires, bridges, and end pieces with a geometric-focus in three new designs.

Hammett

The Hammett frame features a traditional oval shape, but it is updated with modern details such as a squared-off nose bridge and thin tapered temples. Frames are made from stainless steel and the temple tips are cut from a single sheet of acetate to maintain color parity

Rooney

If you’re looking for frames that are a bit more cutting-edge, you should try the Rooney. The trapezoidal lenses create a soft and rounded cat-eye shape, while its curved nose bridge and boxy end pieces add even more intriguing angles.

Gavin

We love the Gavin frame because of its unique hybrid design. From its angled browline and round-bottomed lenses to the carved nose bridge and tapered arms, these glasses will help you stand out and be noticed. Gavin is also available in a narrow width for those with a slender face.

If you can’t decide which frames you like best, you can try the Warby Parker Home Try-On program. Select 5 frames to test out for 5 days and Warby Parker will ship them to you free. When you’re done, place your frames in the box with the prepaid return label and send them back.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle





