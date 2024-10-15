The weather was unseasonably hot, but that didn’t dampen my spirit as I strolled through Memorial Park during the 2024 Fall edition of the Bayou City Art Festival.

The heat was a small price to pay for the chance to see so much creativity in one place.

From renowned headliners to emerging talents, every artist had a unique perspective.

Each booth had its own energy, filled with vibrant colors, textures, and stories waiting to be discovered.

Here are some of the standout artists who left a lasting impression on me.

Featured Artist: Ash Beheshti

Ash Beheshti, the festival’s featured artist, immediately caught my attention because I’ve always been drawn to the intersection of visual art and music.

His pieces radiate a rhythm that stems from his unique creative process.

Beginning with carefully selected scraps of newspapers, magazine pages, vintage photos, and Xeroxed text, Beheshti layers them with acrylic paint and original macro photography to craft his final image.

“Sometimes you have to create a big mess in order to create beauty,” he explained.

He finds clarity in the quiet of the night, often accompanied by a mix of R&B, house, and classical music to fuel his creativity.

Beyond his love of music, Beheshti also draws deep inspiration from the women in his life.

“I had many positive female role models. My art is my way of honoring them,” he shared during our conversation.

Richard Wilson

Richard Wilson’s work captivated me the moment I laid eyes on it.

He has an incredible ability to merge reality with creativity, producing images that beautifully reflect the world around us.

His narrative paintings, often featuring his own family, especially his children, evoke something deeply familiar and comforting.

His work left me with a profound sense of connection and warmth.

Dewey James

Everyone knows I’m a huge Prince fan, so when I spotted one of Dewey James’ pieces featuring a woman adorned with the iconic Prince symbol, I had to learn more about the artist behind the work.

James’ artistic journey spans decades, beginning with batik and watercolor before evolving into hand-tinted black-and-white photography during her time restoring medieval castles in France.

After meeting her husband in Minneapolis, she transitioned to mixed-media art, gaining success in regional and Midwest art fairs.

Her latest work combines photography, graphic imagery, and Photoshop to create vibrant, surreal compositions.

These pieces, often featuring women and mystical elements, are transferred onto hand-painted birch panels and framed in handmade shadowboxes.

Her new approach allows for greater creative expression, blending traditional techniques with modern digital artistry.

Thomas Williams

Thomas Williams uses his art to celebrate the beauty and strength of the Black community.

He takes particular joy in painting Black women, with a focus on highlighting the unique beauty of their hair.

“I love Afros,” he said.

Williams is also passionate about portraying children, aiming to challenge the often negative depictions of them in the media.

His work emphasizes their innocence and potential, offering positive, affirming images of Black youth that counter harmful stereotypes.

Michael Delgado

Michel Delgado’s work offers a unique visual experience, deeply rooted in his journey of self-growth and cultural identity.

As a self-taught artist from Senegal, he sees art as a tool for personal evolution and believes the role of an artist is to bring something to the masses that resonates with their inner cravings.

“My art is a means to enhance intelligence and expand perspectives,” Delgado said. “True personal growth happens when the mind is engaged in the creative process.”

He believes that art cannot be stagnant, and it’s the creative mind that drives society forward.

Raymond Robillard

I discovered Raymond Robillard in the Emerging Artists section of the festival. His work stood out to me for its focus on love and connection.

He began as an illustrator but soon discovered that painting offered an unmatched creative outlet.

Now, Robillard shares his artistic journey and passion, using vibrant colors to express meaningful moments and memories with greater depth and emotion.

Lauren Luna

I’ve seen Lauren Luna at several art shows in Houston, and while I admire her depictions of the city, I’m especially drawn to her playful portrayals of children.

Luna continues to be a vibrant presence at local art festivals, and her artistic influence extends beyond exhibitions—she’s also created murals at the George R. Brown Convention Center and other spots across the greater Houston area.

Her work captures the heart and spirit of the city in a uniquely engaging way.

Jie Zhou

I almost walked right past Jie Zhou’s booth, but a painting of a woman paired with Chinese characters caught my eye.

Intrigued, I stopped to learn more. Zhou shared that he wanted to explore more fine art, and when he met a model in Los Angeles, he asked if she’d be his subject.

“I wanted to showcase what made her uniquely Asian,” he explained.

Zhou’s work is deeply influenced by his upbringing in Suzhou, China, where he lived with his grandmother.

Surrounded by water, dingy canals, stone bridges, and fields, Zhou saw the harmony of untouched nature versus landscapes shaped by man.

This contrast became a theme in his art, along with the journey of life, which he sees as a constant motion through joy, suffering, and love.

Sanko “Paul” Banda

Sankho “Paul” Banda, originally from Zambia, moved to St. Louis where his artistic journey took shape in unique ways.

He first became involved with a Zambian a cappella choir while working as a security guard.

During quiet nights, he would trace pictures from newspapers and draw portraits, honing his craft in the solitude of his shifts.

Banda’s passion for art and his dedication to improving his skills led him to develop a distinctive style that reflects his cultural background and personal experiences.

Alfred Addo

Alfred Addo, an artist from Ghana, creates stunning sustainable art using recycled sawdust, adhesive, and metallic materials.

His innovative approach to art emphasizes environmental responsibility, transforming discarded materials into beautiful, meaningful pieces.

By recycling sawdust and other sustainable resources, Addo not only reduces waste but also showcases the value of upcycled art.

His works reflect a deep connection to both his cultural heritage and the importance of sustainability in today’s world, blending creativity with eco-consciousness.

Karina Llergo

I love the art of dance, and when an artist can capture the beauty of movement, I’m instantly drawn in.

Karina Llergo does this effortlessly. Her work conveys the fluidity and grace of the human body in motion, making each piece feel alive and dynamic.

It’s as if the figures on her canvas are suspended in time, and I can’t help but be captivated by the energy she brings to each composition.

Rhonda Radford Adams

Rhonda Radford Adams’ work blends art and healthcare, creating a unique approach that enhances well-being.

Inspired by her global travels, Adam’s abstract creations, rich in color and texture, are featured in collections worldwide.

In addition to her original artworks, Adams offers the ARTRRA Mantra Collection, a series of reproduced works and products infused with mantras, designed to promote mindfulness and personal growth through art.

Kwame Boama Mensa-Aborampa

Kwame Boama Mensa-Aborampa’s art, particularly his cityscapes, immediately drew me in with their vibrant energy.

Growing up in the Ashanti region of Ghana, he often accompanied his mother to the bustling markets, where the lively atmosphere sparked his early interest in painting, especially women in those markets.

His connection to these scenes translated into his cityscapes, where you can truly feel the pulse of urban life.

His mother’s strength and resilience, as a single parent and businesswoman, greatly influenced his artistic journey, shaping him into the artist he is today.

Guiteau Lanoue

Guiteau Lanoue, a native of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, creates stunningly textured mixed media collages that beautifully blend fabrics, wood, and paper on canvas with geometric elements.

His art serves as a tribute to God, reflecting his belief in sharing his creative gifts with others.

Lanoue’s unique approach to collage has garnered attention from collectors around the world, who are drawn to the rich textures and spiritual depth that his work embodies.

Through his art, Lanoue continues to honor his faith while captivating a global audience with his distinctive style.

Dane Shue

My day came full circle with a perfect convergence of art and music.

As soon as I spotted Dane Shue’s vibrant paintings of some of my favorite musicians—Miles Davis, Sade, Nina Simone, Jimi Hendrix, and Diana Ross—I was instantly drawn to his booth.

Shue, a Contemporary Pop Artist based in Dallas, TX, creates dynamic paintings and mixed media pieces using gestural painting and printmaking techniques.

His work evokes a sense of nostalgia, drawing inspiration from pop art icons like Andy Warhol and American painter Robert Rauschenberg.

The energy and vibrancy in his art instantly connect with those who love both art and music.

Final Thoughts on the Bayou City Art Festival

The Bayou City Art Festival was a celebration of creativity, culture, and artistic expression.

The variety of artwork, from collages to cityscapes and portraits, showed the power of art to connect and inspire.

I left with a deep appreciation for the talent and look forward to returning next year.

