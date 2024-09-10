10 Fall Fashion Trends for Men

Living in Houston, TX, where summer temperatures can linger over 100 degrees well into September, I always look forward to that first cool breeze.

After months of sweltering heat, fall signals the long-awaited opportunity to switch up my wardrobe from shorts and T-shirts to stylish jackets and cozy sweaters.

There’s something about the crisp air and the slight chill that makes me excited to get a little more dressed up. I love the feel of soft wool and cashmere against my skin.

I’m not alone in this anticipation. Many readers have shared that fall is their favorite time of year for fashion.

The cooler weather provides so many more options to layer up, play with different textures, and experiment with looks that just don’t work in the oppressive summer heat.

This season’s fashion trends are casual yet chic, ensuring you stay comfortable while looking sharp.

Neutral Earth Tones

A beige wool overcoat layered over a simple black shirt and dark jeans

Earth tones like olive, rust, and beige are the foundation for a versatile fall wardrobe.

These colors evoke a natural, grounded vibe that’s perfect for the cooler months.

Pair an olive bomber jacket with rust-colored corduroy trousers and brown leather boots for a rugged, outdoorsy look.

Or wear a beige wool overcoat layered over a simple black shirt and dark jeans for a more urban, sophisticated feel.

Casual Pinstripes

Pinstripe blazer with white shirt and dark jeans

Pinstripes are no longer limited to the boardroom.

This fall, pinstripes range from very thin to more broad, offering a fresh take on the classic pattern.

Today’s pinstripe suits are stylish, casual, and perfect for everything from a weekend brunch to a laid-back day at the office.

Wide-leg pinstripe pants paired with a tailored shirt offer a modern, sophisticated look that blends comfort with sharpness.

For a more relaxed approach, try pairing a pinstripe blazer with dark jeans and Chelsea boots.

Statement Boots

Boots add a rugged touch to any look

Pair combat boots with slim-fit jeans and a bomber jacket for an edgy, streetwear-inspired ensemble.

If you’re aiming for something more refined, opt for leather Chelsea boots with tailored pants and a peacoat.

Of course, Beyonce ushered in a new appreciation for cowboy boots if you want to explore a western-inspired look.

Monochromatic Look

Dressing in a single color is elegant and stylish

The monochromatic look is perfect for the fall season.

Dress head-to-toe in one color—like deep burgundy or charcoal gray—but mix up your textures to keep things visually interesting.

A wool coat, cashmere sweater, and suede boots all in varying shades of the same color can give you a sleek, polished look.

Add a contrasting accessory, like a brightly colored scarf, to break up the uniformity without straying from the theme.

Sporty Style

Pair track pants with a slim shirt and sneakers for a casual, yet upscale look

Athleisure is still a major trend, but this season it’s all about tailored, fashion-forward pieces.

This fall, we’re seeing tapered joggers, fitted zip-up jackets, and sleek sneakers that easily transition from the gym to casual outings.

Pair track pants with a slim shirt and sneakers for a casual, yet upscale look.

Stylish hoodies are a staple for any fall wardrobe, particularly in luxurious fabrics like cashmere or soft cotton blends.

Look for bold designs to express your individuality.

Vintage tracksuits and varsity jackets are also having a moment, bringing a nostalgic yet refined edge to the athleisure trend.

A vintage-style track jacket paired with slim joggers and modern sneakers creates a perfect blend of old-school and contemporary style.

Varsity jackets, with their bold color contrasts and retro vibes, add a sporty layer to any outfit.

Wear them over a simple tee and jeans for a laid-back look, or pair them with tailored khakis for a unique twist on business casual.

Corduroy

Wear a corduroy jacket over a simple turtleneck

When I was a kid in the 70s and 80s, corduroy was anything but cool. It was itchy, scratchy, and bulky.

It was not a fabric I was excited to wear.

Fortunately, today’s corduroy is softer, stretchier, and more versatile than ever.

You can rock a pair of slim-fit corduroy trousers with a chunky knit sweater for a classic fall look, or mix it up with a corduroy jacket over a simple turtleneck and jeans for a more casual, polished outfit.

Chunky Sweaters

Balance chunky sweaters with slim-fitting pants

Chunky knit sweaters are perfect for the chilly fall weather and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

Try layering a cable-knit sweater over a button-down shirt for a smart-casual office look, or pair it with a leather jacket and jeans for a night out.

The key to pulling off chunky knitwear is balance. Go slim with your pants to offset the bulk of the sweater.

Oversized Outerwear

Oversized outerwear helps you standing out in a crowd

The oversized outerwear trend made headlines last year when an AI-generated photo of the Pope wearing a white puffy jacket went viral.

While that photo was fake, it highlighted just how popular and eye-catching this trend has become.

Puffy jackets and voluminous coats, with their bold silhouettes, continue to dominate the fall fashion scene.

Bold Prints & Patterns

Bold prints will make a statement this fall

Bold prints and patterns are all about making a statement and adding a unique touch to your wardrobe.

Whether you’re wearing a striking floral shirt, a plaid scarf, a checkered blazer, or striped pants, these patterns instantly inject personality into any outfit.

Let the patterned piece take center stage by pairing it with neutral items like solid-colored pants or a simple jacket.

If you’re feeling bold, don’t be afraid to mix patterns, but make sure the prints are in complementary colors to avoid clashing.

Hats

A classic fedora hat adds elegance to any outfit

Hats are making a strong comeback this fall, offering both style and functionality as the temperatures drop.

From classic fedoras to modern beanies and even stylish bucket hats, a well-chosen hat can instantly elevate an outfit.

For a polished look, wear a wool fedora with a tailored coat and boots.

If you’re going for something more casual, a knitted beanie adds warmth and complements chunky knitwear or oversized outerwear.

Try Something Different this Fall

This fall is the perfect time to step out of your comfort zone and experiment with new styles.

Fashion is all about self-expression, so take this season as an opportunity to explore new looks, elevate your style, and embrace the confidence that comes with trying something different.

Pushing your style boundaries can lead to unexpected and exciting results.

