Lugz Review: Hip-Hop Influenced, Rugged Streetwear

Sharing is caring!

5 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

The 90s were an exciting time because of the new trends emerging in the worlds of music and fashion.

Although grunge music had a certain appeal to me, I was deeply immersed in all aspects of hip-hop culture.

My job as a music writer for my college newspaper gave me access to all of the latest music releases and concerts.

I also got to interview many of the popular hip-hop artists of the time. While their music was exciting and engaging, I was also drawn to the artists’ fashions.

Watch hip-hop music videos from this era and you will notice lots of hoodies, baggy jeans, and boots.

This became my daily go-to style. Not only was it on-trend, but this outfit was comfortable and convenient especially when I had to wake up for an 8 am class.

I especially loved to wear boots because they were stylish and protected my feet from the elements.

Lugz Boots 1993 to Infinity

Although there were many popular boot brands during this era, one of my favorites was Lugz.

I liked the designs, but more importantly, I appreciated that I could afford them on a college student’s budget.

Lugz first made a name for itself in October of 1993 with their initial product offerings – two styles of boots, a quilted vest, and a pair of jeans.

As the brand grew, they expanded their product line and became a favorite brand among rappers.

Their first collaboration with a hip-hop artist was with DJ Funk Master Flex. He partnered with Lugz to create an urban driving shoe. This successful collaboration led to a partnership with hip-hop superstar Bryan “Baby” Williams, aka “Birdman” with his own series of sneakers and boots.

Since then, Lugz has been endorsed by some of my favorite hip-hop icons such as Rakim (the best rapper of all-time), Errick Sermon (EPMD), Snoop Dogg, KRS-One, and Outkast.

While my style has evolved over the years, I still like to mix things up and pay tribute to all the things that have influenced me.

I recently tried out a few pieces from Lugz and styled them to pay homage to my hip-hop heritage.

Lugz Canvas Work Jacket

Several years ago, I worked in construction. It was important to have durable clothing and shoes to protect your body and endure the demands of physical labor.

But it was interesting to see how people took workwear and turned it into street style.

Take this Lugz Canvas Work Jacket, for example. The rugged look and relaxed appeal make this durable jacket a great choice for the job site or the city streets.

Various metal rivets and buttons decorate the jacket and the 12-ounce cotton canvas material keeps you warm and comfortable. Four large pockets align in the front make it easy to store your belongings.

I like this jacket because it is well-built and can withstand harsh environments. The canvas isn’t too stiff and moves with your body. This is an important feature if you intend to use it as a work jacket. You want a jacket that allows for freedom of movement while keeping you protected.

Lugz Elmridge Boots

Boots always give your outfit a bit of edge and I especially like these Lugz Elmridge Boots.

Featuring a smooth polished upper, these 6-inch lace-up boots with a durable zipper deliver a rugged yet elevated look.

The boots feel good on my feet and provide good ankle support. I can wear them all day without any discomfort.

I also like that I can wear them with a variety of outfits.

My only concern is that they may get scuffed after prolonged wear. I’d hate to see these beautiful black boots marred by scuff marks.

Final Thoughts About Lugz

From its inception, Lugz has been an innovator in the footwear market from its signature boots to its clothing.

Lugz is a brand I’d recommend because I’ve always had good experiences with the products.

Visit Lugz to see their full selection of boots, sneakers, and apparel.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle