Beyoncé Has Always Been Country

Sharing is caring!

1 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

During a Verizon Super Bowl commercial, Beyoncé announced she’d be dropping new music.

Much to everyone’s surprise, the superstar released two country songs, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.”

However, for those familiar with her Houston roots, this artistic exploration wasn’t as surprising.

Houston is known for pushing boundaries and defying expectations.

This spirit of innovation resonates strongly with Beyoncé’s artistic evolution.

From Destiny’s Child’s pop hooks to the genre-bending experimentation in her solo career, she has consistently challenged categorization.

Beyoncé’s Country Roots

Born and raised in Houston’s Third Ward, a historically Black neighborhood steeped in rich musical traditions, Beyoncé was exposed to diverse sounds from gospel and R&B to blues and hip-hop.

But as a Houstonian, country music and Western culture were always a part of her upbringing.

In Houston, it is not usual to see people riding horses through the streets or wearing cowboy hats. And pickup trucks are more coveted than luxury cars.

A major event that occurs every year is the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

To kick off the rodeo season, everyone in the city is encouraged to dress up in Western attire on Go Texan Day.

During this month-long event, hundreds of thousands of people show up to experience professional cowboys, live farm animals, authentic Texas BBQ, and concerts.

While country music dominates the rodeo line-up, artists from other genres such as Tejano, pop, R&B, rock, and hip-hop have taken the stage.

Beyoncé performed at the Houston Rodeo four times between 2001-2007.

Beyoncé is a StoryTeller

Country music, at its core, is about storytelling, a skill Beyoncé has mastered through powerful lyrics and soulful vocals.

Transitioning to country isn’t about adopting a new persona, but rather exploring a different avenue for her storytelling prowess.

Listen toBeyoncé’s previous country song, “Daddy Lessons” as an example.

Thematically, Beyoncé’s music and country music often explore universal themes of love, loss, resilience, family, and community.

Though expressed through different sonic landscapes, the emotional core resonates deeply.

Beyoncé Thrives on Collaboration

Houston is a melting pot of cultures, fostering collaboration between artists of diverse backgrounds.

Beyonce’s career is peppered with successful collaborations across genres, showcasing her openness to artistic exploration.

She has recorded music with artists such as Sean Paul, Missy Elliot, fellow Houstonians Bun-B, Slim Thug and Megan Thee Stallion, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, and of course, her husband Jay-Z. She even performed with Prince at the 46th annual Grammy Awards.

The country music scene also thrives on collaboration, with artists readily embracing cross-genre ventures.

Tim McGraw collaborated with Nelly on “Over and Over.”

Billy Ray Cyrus collaborated with Lil Nas X on “Old Town Road.”

One of my favorite collaborations was when Luke Combs and Tracey Chapman performed “Fast Car” at the 2024 Grammy’s.

Country artists such as Maren Morris, Reba McEntire, Sam Hunt, the Chicks, Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young, Lady A, Tyler Rich, Maddie & Tae, and Courtney Cole have all covered Beyoncé songs.

Beyoncé Breaks Barriers and Opens Doors

A Beyoncé country album would represent a major cultural milestone – challenging long-held racial biases in country music while opening doors for more diverse voices and storytellers in the genre.

It would be the latest seismic example of Beyoncé’s boundary-breaking impact and singular ability to stay true to her Houston roots while transcending all expectations.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle