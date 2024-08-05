Vontélle Eyewear: A Vision of Diversity in Fashion

In an industry long dominated by one-size-fits-all designs, a Black-owned eyewear brand is revolutionizing the market with its bold, culturally inspired frames.

Founded by Amy Jackson and Stephanie Jones in 2019, Vontélle is not just selling glasses; it’s offering a new perspective on style, identity, and representation.

“We were tired of settling for eyewear that didn’t reflect our heritage or fit our features,” Jackson said. “So we decided to create what was missing.”

According to a 2022 study by the Vision Council, only 3% of eyewear brands in the U.S. are Black-owned, despite African Americans making up 13.4% of the population.

“Vontélle is not just filling a gap in the market; they’re challenging the status quo,” said Nina Garcia, editor-in-chief of Elle magazine. “They’re proving that cultural authenticity and mainstream success are not mutually exclusive, especially in men’s fashion, where options for expressive eyewear have been limited.”

The Harlem Renaissance Denim

Drawing inspiration from African and African-Diaspora cultures, Vontélle’s collection features vibrant colors and patterns reminiscent of mud cloth and kente cloth.

But Vontélle’s innovation goes beyond aesthetics. The brand has reimagined the very structure of eyewear, creating frames with wider nose bridges, longer temples, and larger lenses to better suit diverse facial features.

“Our men’s collection empowers Black men to express their individuality and heritage through their eyewear,” Jones explained. “We wanted to create frames that could transition seamlessly from the boardroom to social settings, all while celebrating Black culture and history.”

The brand’s success has sparked conversations about the importance of representation in healthcare-adjacent industries.

Dr. Ruth Shoge, president of the National Optometric Association, notes that culturally competent eyewear design could have far-reaching effects, particularly for men who might be reluctant to wear glasses.

“When men have glasses that fit properly and reflect their identity, they’re more likely to wear them consistently,” Dr. Shoge said. “This could lead to better adherence to vision correction and, ultimately, improved eye health outcomes in communities of color.”

The Lenox Avenue Pink

As Vontélle continues to gain traction, it faces the challenge of scaling while maintaining its commitment to quality and cultural authenticity.

The brand currently manufactures its frames in Asia but is exploring options to bring some production to the United States, potentially creating jobs in historically Black communities.

“We’re not just building a brand; we’re building a legacy,” Jones said. “Our goal is to create opportunities and inspire the next generation of Black entrepreneurs in fashion and beyond, showing that there’s room for innovation and cultural expression in every aspect of design, including men’s eyewear.”

With its blend of style, function, and cultural significance, Vontélle is redefining what it means to see and be seen in the world of eyewear.

As the brand continues to grow and expand its offerings, it offers a glimpse into a future where fashion is not just diverse in its imagery, but in its very foundations – a future where men of all backgrounds can find eyewear that truly reflects who they are.

