Prive Revaux Review: Affordable Luxury Eyewear

Sharing is caring!

5 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

I’ve worn glasses for two decades and I’m pleased to see easy it is to buy glasses now.

I remember buying my first pair of glasses in 2000. After my eye exam at my doctor’s office, he led me back into the lobby to pick out frames from the wall.

There were approximately 10-20 different styles. I really hated every one of them, but I felt pressured to make a choice because the doctor was looking over my shoulders. I finally chose a pair of wireframe glasses because they were the best option for my face.

Since then, my online eyeglasses retailers have disrupted the market to give consumers more selection and better prices.

One of the popular companies is Prive Revaux. The brand designs high-quality sunglasses, blue light blockers, readers, and prescription glasses and sells them at affordable prices.

Prive Revaux Review

Prive Revaux is a designer eyewear brand that was founded in 2016 by entrepreneur David Schottenstein and celebrities Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld, Ashley Benson, and Dave Osokow.

Since then, the brand has become popular because of its modern designs and innovative technology.

In addition to selling affordable eyewear, Prive Revaux believes in the importance of giving back and making a difference.

For every frame purchased, Prive Revaux donates one pair of glasses to RestoringVision to help people in developing countries who have limited access to eye care.

I’ve spent a couple of months with my glasses to see how they hold up. Keep in mind that I’m not easy on glasses. I drop them, lose them, and get them lodged between my bed frame and mattress (don’t ask).

Are Prive Reveax Glasses Good?

I must admit that I was a little worried about the quality of the frames considering their relatively low price point.

I selected The Half Note, a clear plastic frame that looks clean and modern. It was created in collaboration with Disney and Pixar to commemorate the movie Soul.

It features a stylishly simple round shape, customized design elements with hidden messaging, and distinct coloring that are all reflective of the characters from the film.

The frames felt light when I picked them up and I could tell they were sturdy enough to withstand my abuse.

I twisted them a bit just to see if they would break easily. They didn’t.

I also “accidentally” dropped them on the tile floor to see what would happen. The frames withstood the fall and appeared to be unscathed.

When I placed them on my face, they didn’t quite feel like expensive glasses, but they don’t feel cheap either. After getting them adjusted to fit my face, they sat comfortably on my nose and ears.

I must admit that I’ve had better glasses, but I am pleased with my Prive Revaux glasses. They look trendy, feel good on my face, and I can wear them with a variety of outfits.

How Much are Prive Revaux Glasses

Prive Revaux frames start at $29.

Because I have progressive lenses, my glasses were a little more than usual. The frame was $69 at America’s Best, however, they are less expensive on the Prive Revaux website. I also added transition and grey-tinted lenses. My total for frame and lenses was around $200.

Where Can You Buy Prive Revaux Glasses?

I purchased my glasses at America’s Best. However, I recommend buying them from the Prive Revaux website because the selection is better.

Final Thoughts About Prive Revaux

If you’re looking for low-cost, luxury eyewear, You could consider Prive Revaux. The frames look more expensive than their actual price and can withstand daily wear and tear.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle