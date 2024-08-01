How Nagast Footwear is Empowering Black Heritage Through Sneakers

The global sneaker market, valued at over $100 billion, is dominated by a handful of giants, however, Tarik Edmonson is carving out a distinct niche with Nagast Footwear, a brand that infuses African heritage and Black empowerment into every design.

The Bronx native didn’t initially set out to revolutionize the footwear industry. His entrepreneurial journey began modestly in a van.

“I always sold clothes, but when my daughter introduced me to social media in 2019, I saw an opportunity,” Edmonson said. “I thought, ‘This is your chance to make it big.'”

This revelation came after years of facing discrimination in various business ventures, including a particularly disheartening experience with a major retailer.

“They told me they loved our product, it fit their demographic. But there was one problem—they couldn’t get us past the ‘Good Old Boy Network,'” he recalled.

The brand’s name, inspired by the Kebra Nagast, an ancient Ethiopian text, embodies Edmonson’s mission to educate and uplift.

“Reading the Kebra Nagast was a profound moment for me,” he said. “It was like a revelation. Despite years of listening to conscious voices, no one had ever discussed this text before.”

Nagast Footwear’s designs prominently showcase pan-African colors and historical references.

Nagast Footwear Genesis 15:13 Sneaker

For example, the “Genesis 15:13” shoe alludes to biblical prophecy and the African American experience.

The upper features the biblical verse on one shoe and the years 1619-2019 on the other, marking the 400-year period from the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in America to the present day.

“This shoe resonates with those who are ‘woke’ and engaged in conversations about Black history and identity,” Edmonson said.

Other popular styles include The Black Powers, MLK Sneakers, Nat Turner Max, and Marcus Garvey UNIA Star Jumpers.

“After our launch, other brands like K-Swiss, UMAN, Jordan, and New Balance introduced shoes with similar color schemes,” Edmonson said. “We are influencing culture and making a mark.”

Nagast Footwear MLK Sneakers

Currently, Nagast Footwear’s products are manufactured in China, but Edmonson has plans to diversify.

“We’re exploring production in Aba, Nigeria, known for its quality shoemaking,” he explained. “Many ‘Made in Italy’ shoes are actually made there. We want to bring that craftsmanship directly to our brand while creating opportunities in Africa.”

Despite production challenges since the pandemic, Nagast has continued to expand its product line. They have introduced a line of clothing line that includes hoodies, T-shirts, sweaters, jackets, and hats.

Nagast Footwear MLK Dream Hoodie

The brand’s growth has been propelled by social media engagement and a direct-to-consumer model. This strategy has led to impressive growth, with the company reporting a 300% increase in sales.

“The people have been my bank, my support, and my backbone,” Edmonson said. “Whenever we introduce a new shoe, if it resonates, they support it wholeheartedly.”

As Nagast approaches its sixth year, Edmonson is exploring partnerships to compete with established brands while staying true to its community-focused ethos.

“We’re looking to collaborate with NBA players, artists, and influencers,” he said. “While Nike and others have their connections, we aim to leverage similar networks but with a focus on equitable distribution of success.”

Looking ahead, Edmonson remains committed to his mission.

“We are following Marcus Garvey’s blueprint. We’ve embraced his ideals and are committed to continuing his legacy through our work. Nagast Footwear is poised to leave a lasting imprint on the sneaker industry and our community.”

Dr. Amara Johnson, a professor of African American Studies at Howard University and fashion industry analyst, agrees.

“Brands like Nagast are crucial in reshaping the narrative around Black entrepreneurship in fashion,” she said. “They’re not just selling products; they’re selling heritage and empowerment.”

As one customer, James Thompson from Atlanta, put it, “Wearing Nagast isn’t just about style—it’s about walking in our history.”

