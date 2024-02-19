What to Wear to the Rodeo: Modern Western Styles for Men

Sharing is caring!

Houston is a cosmopolitan city that offers world-class restaurants, art, music, and shopping.

However, everyone puts aside all of those highfalutin things in February and March and switches to Cowboy mode for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HSLR).

With rodeo competitions, BBQ Cook-offs, concerts, and a carnival, this event draws millions of people.

To look the part, guys flock to local and online stores to buy the latest Western styles.

“We see a huge spike in sales during rodeo season,” said Amy Martin, assistant manager at the western wear outfitter, Cavender’s. “Our top-selling items for men are Stetson and Resistol hats, Wrangler Jeans, and Justin and Lucchese Boots (the Cadillac of boots according to Martin). The younger guys like the Ariat and Cinch Jeans and Rock and Roll Cowboy and Roar shirts because they’re a little more trendy and fashionable.”

Of course, you don’t need a rodeo to wear fashionable Western style clothing. You can wear this attire anytime.

Here are a few ways to add a dash of Western flair to your wardrobe.

Traditional Western Style

Levi’s 514 Jeans, Roughstock Western Shirt, Lucchese Roper Boots (Taylor guitar in background)

This look is simple – dark jeans, a plaid shirt, and leather roper boots.

It works whether you’re horseback riding, hanging out with friends at the bar, or doing a line dance at the dance hall.

Outlaw Western Style

Stetson felt cowboy hat, Ariat pearl-button shirt, custom leather belt and buckle, American Eagle jeans, Justin Cowboy Boots

For a more outlaw vibe, try a black shirt with pearl buttons, a leather belt with a guitar belt buckle, western-style boots, a black felt cowboy hat, and sunglasses.

Trendy Western Style

Straw Cowboy Hat, Lee Modern Series Slim Straight Jeans, Roar Western Shirt, Custom leather belt and buckle, Ariat work boots

This Roar shirt is ornately decorated with detailed stitching. The back of the shirt has an elaborate design that stands out in the crowd. I accessorized the outfit with leather bracelets and a Tiger’s Eye Bead necklace.

Formal Western Style

Justin Western Style Cowboy Boots, Levi’s 501 Jeans, Helix Western Shirt, H&M Blazer, Bolo Tie

In Texas, jeans are considered formal wear. These dark jeans work well with a simple white western shirt, blazer, bolo tie, and boots.

Casual Western Style

Lee Modern Fit Jeans, Lee Plaid Shirt, Lee Denim Jacket

Most days don’t require full cowboy garb. The denim and plaid in this casual outfit evoke a Western feel.

Where to Buy Western Styles

Major Western wear brands have online stores. You can purchase western wear directly from Ariat, Wrangler, Rock & Roll Denim, Stetson, and Justin.

If you prefer an in-store experience, you can shop Boot Town, Cavender’s, The Hat Store, or Lucchese.

