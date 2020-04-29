Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé Release Remix of “Savage” to Support Bread of Life, Inc.

Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with Beyoncé to release a remix of “Savage.” This surprise release from these influential Houstonians will benefit many residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The artists are donating their share of the proceeds from the song to Bread of Life, Inc., a local nonprofit dedicated to serving the community.

The Bread of Life, Inc. has responded to several crises and disasters, including Hurricane Katrina and most recently, Hurricane Harvey. From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bread of Life, Inc. has been distributing supplies to more than 500 families each week, delivering food to homebound seniors, and supporting telehealth programs for high-risk individuals to access help.

Listen to this hot new track and share your thoughts. You can also donate to Bread of Life Inc.

