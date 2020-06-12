Lessons from Dad

Fathers have a huge influence on their children’s lives. Whether it’s helping them with their homework, speaking out against racism and injustice, showing them how to cook the perfect pork chop, teaching them how to shave, or giving general advice on life, fathers share many lessons with their kids over their lifetime. To celebrate Father’s Day, we have compiled a list of lessons Mocha Man Style readers learned from their fathers:

Say what you mean and mean what you say. Be a man of your word and actions. – Damon Williams

My father taught me the value of generosity. I remember growing up and we didn’t have much, but my dad would always teach us to share what we have and we will be blessed a hundredfold. I still practice this lesson today and I have shared the same lesson with my son. – Corrie Domingo

He taught me not to worry about anything. – Renee Zachary

Never grow weary in well-doing. There is no wrong in having a good heart and treating a person right. Do well and well will come back to you. – Alex DJ-Linc Williams

A poor man needs good credit. – Marcus Mitchell

My father never gave up on seeing any of his kids despite financial challenges, stress from the job and society, and even us acting out against him. He remained consistent. He was vulnerable to us. When he didn’t know something or people misjudged him. He didn’t cover it up or deny it. That stands out big in my life! – Marvin Gil

My father, a Baptist preacher and civil rights activist, always encouraged me to leave the world better than you found it. To serve God’s Word and to share your gifts with others.- Logan Kearse

To be present and involved in my children’s lives, as they need their father as well as their mother. – Zachery Martin

Be self-reliant and self-sufficient. Don’t be gullible, or too trusting! Follow your instincts, and use common sense and mother-wit! – Janis Scott

Never start something you are not going to finish. – Raul Orlando Edwards

The most important lesson my father taught me, was to always put God first. “In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths.” (Proverbs‬ ‭3:6‬ ‭NKJV‬). “But seek ye first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things shall be added unto you.” (‭Matthew‬ ‭6:33‬ ‭KJV)‬‬ – Randal Gaddis II

Time with your children is more important than material things. – Ray Norris

Always treat others with kindness, decency, and respect. – Mark Tribble

Let your mind do the thinking and your heart do the loving. – Kenneth Trimble

The biggest lesson I’ve learned from him is not to rule by fear. We were close when I was older but when I was a kid I just remember hating him so much. I never want my kids to not feel they can come to me about anything without worrying about how I’d react. – Rich Spanswick

Doing the right thing may hurt you but it’s always the best thing to do because your integrity shows who you are. – Craig Fuller

Get paid for what you know and not what you do. – Christopher Griffin

The most important lesson I may have learned is to always be ready and be present. He would wake me up every Saturday morning and make me do the yard. One day after doing mine, he walked me over to my neighbor’s yard and told me to ask him to do his. If I wasn’t trained and ready, I would not have been prepared to earn my neighbor’s trust. I did his yard every week for years. For a 16-year-old, banking every week was gold. From that moment, other neighbors asked me to do the same. – L. Dijon Anderson

To spend money on two things – good tools (buy cheap, buy twice) and scotch because it’s worth it. – Si French

Question everything. – Owain Jones

My father was a Military man… a Sargent. The best thing he told me was: “Son, a man must have a healthy balance of EMOTION versus LOGIC. Being too emotional is a liability to your perspective and safety. Don’t be so easily convinced or sold. When a problem arises, which it will many times over, don’t spend all of your energy freaking out. Constructively and productively spend that energy solving the problem!” That was the best advice ever! – Bobby Bryant

Actions have consequences that you may not see when you make a decision, so don’t rush them. – Michael Gundy

Don’t walk out on your family or beat your wife. – Ben Birkett

My dad taught us many lessons through math and dominoes. He was big on learning how to count. I also learned, more importantly, what it means to put a child before yourself.

When I was a teenager, I found out that my dad wasn’t my biological dad. But never once did he treat me any different than my siblings. If fact, he may have shown me more love and patience. Every time he looked at me he saw another man’s child but he never said a word. That’s love. – Kim Gagne

Be resilient in all circumstances. – Kevin Foster

There is no “how to be a dad” playbook. It’s a never-ending learning process. – Teddy Blakeman

I learned two very important lessons from my father: 1. If you have to lie about something later, don’t do it; 2. If someone will be inconvenienced by your actions, let that someone be you. – @muyiwa

