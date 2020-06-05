We have hand-picked some of our favorite gift ideas to include in our annual Father’s Day Gift Guide. Browse the list to get some Father’s Day gift ideas and find the perfect gift for dad. For more ideas on what dads want for Father’s Day, click here.

FASHION

Vincero Kairos Automatic Watch

The Vincero Kairos Automatic Watch is sleek enough to wear to work and rebellious enough to match your dad’s hustle. It will quickly become his go-to watch ($299).

Ministry of Supply Apollo Dress Shirt

Made with the same Phase Change Materials NASA invented to control astronauts’ body temperatures in space, the Ministry of Supply Apollo Dress Shirt is modern, breathable, and designed to regulate dad’s core temperature all day long ($125).

The Question Low Sneakers by Reebok

Part of the Allen Iverson collection, the Question Low sneakers are made of premium full-grain leather for a supple feel. Pops of bold color provide a touch of fierce attitude that dad will help dad flex on the court or in the streets ($120).

Navy Napoli from Suit Supply

Dad will love this elegant Napoli suit from Suit Supply. It is versatile, stylish, and features a padded shoulder, notch lapel, and flap pockets ($399).

Cufflinks

No matter your dad’s interest, Cufflinks.com has a pair of cufflinks for him. Shop classic cufflinks or chose from officially licensed cufflinks from Star Wars, DC Comics, Marvel, Star Trek, NCAA, NFL, NHL, MLB, and the NBA (Various prices)

Face Mask

Keep dad safe with a face mask from ChicTweak. Made with 100% cotton, the triple-layered, reusable face mask keeps germs at bay. A reusable filter (sold separately) fits into the pocket at the back of the mask, for added protection ($10).

Stacy Adams Nevile Moc Toe Bit Slip-On

There’s a lot to like about the Stacy Adams Neville Moc Toe Bit Slip-On, but what makes this shoe truly special are the modern profile, soft leather upper, an all-weather rubber sole and a Memory Foam cushioned insole for comfort ($65)

Mizzen+Main Dress Shirt

Mizzen+Main dress shirts are style and comfortable. Made out of performance fabrics allowing them to breathe, stretch and wick away moisture, these shirts are machine washable and never require ironing.

Warby Parker Sunglasses

Warby Parker Sunglasses are stylish, durable, and include scratch-resistant lenses that block 100% of UV rays (Starting at $90).

GROOMING

Scotch Porter Face & Body Care Collection

The Scotch Porter Face & Body Care Collection is packed with botanical essentials to leave dad with noticeably smoother, clearer, better-looking skin in no time ($39)

Heated Razor Starter Kit by GilletteLabs

The Heated Razor by GilletteLabs delivers instant warmth in less than one second at the push of a button and provides a noticeably more comfortable shave ($200).

FOOD/DRINK

Gourmet Steaks from Omaha Steaks

Give Dad a package of perfectly aged, gourmet steaks. He may even share with the rest of his family (Various prices)

Wine Gift Set

Let Dad explore the world with sampling of wines from around the world. Wine.com has many Wine Gift Sets that will please any wine-loving dad (Various prices).

Beef Jerky Flower Bouquet from The Manly Man Company

Win Father’s Day by giving dad a Beef Jerky Flower Bouquet from the Manly Man Company. This bouquet is 100% edible and comes in three flavors – original, teriyaki, and hot ($89).

Hennessy X.O.

Hennessy X.O is an “Extra Old” Cognac that is bold, rich and complex providing a multi-sensory taste experience that is unparalleled – a perfect gift for the sophisticated dad ($200).

Cookies by Design Cookie Bouquet

Send dad a Cookie Bouquet that not only expresses how awesome he is, but also tastes amazing (starting at $48).

B Great Day and Night Bundle

B Great’s drinkable shots will help your dad stay focused during the day and destress at night. With the Focus Shot, he will feel alert and productive with hours of natural focus and energy. When he needs to take the edge off and de-stress at night, the Relax Shot will give his body the ingredients it needs to feel balanced and at ease, naturally ($99).

TECHNOLOGY

Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam

Dad can make a good impression on an important Zoom call with the Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam. It features remarkably crisp and detailed Full HD video (1080p at 30fps) as well as clear, stereo sound ($80).

OMRON HeartGuide Wearable Blood Pressure Monitor

The OMROM HeartGuide is a wearable blood pressure monitor that makes tracking and managing your dad’s blood pressure easier than ever before ($499).

Miscellaneous Gifts

DADSKILLS by Chris Peterson

DADSKILLS: How to Be an Awesome Father and Impress All the Other Parents – From Baby Wrangling – To Taming Teenagers delivers simple, hard-hitting tips and advice in a witty, fun, and easily digestible format. Perfect for the busy guy who has his eye on the “Father of the Year” award, the book is organized by the child’s stage and age range. Each chapter covers essential insights and techniques for keeping kids happy, safe, and healthy ($10 on Amazon Kindle).

Leatherman Wave+

The Leatherman Wave+ has 18 tools that can be opened and locked quickly, conveniently to tackle any task ($110).

