7 Vitamin Supplements That Contribute to Men’s Health

When I was a kid, my mother always made sure that I took my vitamins. Every day, I downed a chalky, chewable vitamin, a large vitamin C tablet, and a dose of cod liver oil. Even a spoonful of sugar couldn’t have helped that medicine go down. I’m thankful that taking vitamins is a more pleasant experience now that I’m an adult.

Through personal experience, conversations with my doctor, anecdotes from my gym buddies, and articles in men’s health magazines, I’ve learned the importance of incorporating vitamin supplements into my overall health and fitness routine. They not only give me energy, but they also contribute to cardiovascular, immune, and brain health.

If you’re looking include vitamins as part of your daily health routine, I recommend the following 7 vitamin supplements:

Men’s Multivitamin

Although it’s tempting to eat a few of your kids’ fruity, gummy vitamins, it’s better to take a multivitamin that is specifically formulated for men. Men’s multivitamins provide essential vitamins and minerals for heart health, colon health, and other specific male health concerns.

Omega 3 Fish Oil

Fish oils contain the heart-healthy nutrients you need. The Omega-3 fatty acids in fish oils are “good fats” that help balance the “bad fats” in your diet.

Flaxseed

I usually add flaxseed to my smoothies, but I also take Flaxseed Oil supplements before my morning workouts. Flaxseed provides you with a natural source of heart-healthy nutrients, provides an energy source for the body, contributes to immune and skin health.

Lutein

As we age, our vision starts to decline and it’s important to do all we can to keep our eyes healthy. Lutein plays a role in the maintenance of eye health and is the principle Carotenoid found in the central area of the retina called the macula. Lutein also helps to improve vision in low contrast situations.

Vitamin E

A few years ago, when my blood pressure was high, my doctor suggested that I start taking Vitamin E supplements. Vitamin E supports cardiovascular health and healthy blood vessels and promotes circulatory function. It is also an effective fat-soluble antioxidant that helps promote metabolic functioning to fight against free radicals and oxidative stress and helps to maintain a healthy immune system.

Probiotic Acidophilus

Men need to pay attention to their digestive health. Probiotic acidophilus supports a favorable environment for the absorption of nutrients, encourages intestinal microflora balance, and promotes the healthy functioning of the intestinal system.

Ginkgo Biloba

If you want to increase your mental focus, you should try Ginkgo Biloba. This memory support supplement can aid with brain health and function. Scientific research documents the ability of Ginkgo to maintain peripheral circulation to the arms, legs, and brain. In addition, Ginkgo helps support memory, especially occasional mild memory problems associated with aging.

