It's Never Too Late for Men to Start a Skincare Routine - Mocha Man Style

We’ve all seen those guys who—despite pushing 50—look like they could easily pass for 30. What’s their secret to aging so gracefully? While genetics...

We’ve all seen those guys who—despite pushing 50—look like they could easily pass for 30. What’s their secret to aging so gracefully?

While genetics and a healthy lifestyle probably have something to do with it, the real secret to their age-defying looks is a consistent skincare routine. Using the right skincare products at the right frequency on a daily basis can do wonders for aging skin, fixing everything from dry and inflamed skin to dark circles and forehead wrinkles.

No matter how old you are, it never too late to start a skincare routine of your own. Read on to find out why you should start taking better care of your skin right now.

Improves Complexion

As we age, our skin cells don’t shed as efficiently as they used to. The unfortunate result is dull, tired-looking skin that can make us appear much older than our true age.

The key to achieving a younger and brighter complexion is simple: Exfoliate twice per week. Scrubbing your face with a gentle face scrub for men helps slough off dead skin cells, revealing smooth and even skin underneath. Avoid scrubbing too hard and use it only once or twice per week.

Restores Dry Skin

As you get older, you will notice that your skin is much drier than it was in your teenage years. Although you probably don’t miss the acne breakouts, dry skin can come with its own headaches.

For instance, dry skin can be itchy and bothersome for a lot of guys—especially those who suffer from eczema, psoriasis or another chronic skin condition. Dry skin also has an unfortunate tendency to make wrinkles and fine lines look more pronounced.

This last problem can easily be fixed by following a simple morning and nighttime skincare routine. With a skin-soothing moisturizer and a hydrating serum, your dry skin will finally be a thing of the past.









Minimizes Wrinkles and Fine Lines

Think you can’t do anything about your stubborn wrinkles? We beg to differ—more specifically, science begs to differ.

Studies have shown that certain skincare ingredients are extremely effective at minimizing fine lines and wrinkles. For example, a 2002 study published in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science found that Argireline—a synthetic peptide—could reduce wrinkle depth by 30 percent after 30 days of application.

Niacinamide—aka, vitamin B3—is another potent ingredient that’s been known to work magic on aging skin. A 2005 study published in Dermatologic Surgery found that topical Niacinamide not only reduced fine lines and wrinkles, but it also improved skin elasticity, redness and skin sallowness.

These anti-aging ingredients can be found in high-quality facial firming serums for men, so do yourself a huge favor by picking one up and making it part of your daily skincare routine.

Helps You Remain Competitive in the Workplace

Following a daily skincare routine can help turn back the clock on your face. And if you plan to keep working into your 60s, shaving a few years off your appearance could be more important than you realize.

In a 2015 study published in the British Journal of Management, researchers ran a fictitious experiment where participants were given the choice to hire fictional candidates aged 50 years, 30 years, or without age information. The candidate’s age was signaled either through their resume photograph or their date of birth.

The results of the experiment showed that candidates with old-appearing faces were continuously passed over in favor of younger-looking candidates due to initial impressions of low health. Put simply, taking care of your skin can make or break your career.







Reduce Your Risk of Skin Cancer

Regardless of your age, it’s important to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Sun exposure is the leading cause of basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as melanoma—the deadliest form of skin cancer.

Unfortunately, there is nothing you can do to erase the sunburns from your past. However, you can take steps to protect your skin right now by using a men’s daily moisturizer with SPF to protect your skin.

A moisturizer with SPF saves you time by simultaneously hydrating your skin and protecting it from cancer-causing UV rays. After applying your moisturizer, all you need to do is apply regular sunscreen to any sun-exposed areas of your body.

Boosts Self-Confidence

There is something about getting older that makes us all take a closer look in the mirror. Age spots, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation all have the potential to make a guy feel incredibly self-conscious about his skin. While a skincare routine won’t magically give you back your 20-year-old face or make those laugh lines completely disappear, it can give you a much-needed boost of confidence.

Most importantly, taking care of your skin is just another form of self-care. It can instantly make you feel better about yourself because you’re finally prioritizing your body—perhaps, for the first time in decades.

Taking Better Care of Your Skin Starts Now

It doesn’t matter if you’re in your 30s, 40s, 50s or beyond, it’s never too late to start taking better care of your skin. If you don’t know where to start, consider signing up for a skincare subscription that takes all the guesswork out of choosing the right products and following a routine. Once you have a solid skincare routine under your belt, you can face the world with confidence and show the younger guys how it’s done.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle







