After suffering a stroke and living with high blood pressure, Mocha Man Style Publisher, Frederick J. Goodall, decided to make serious lifestyle changes.

He shared his tips on improving blood pressure in Men’s Health Magazine. Some of these include dietary changes, more exercise, meditation to reduce stress, and measuring his blood pressure on a regular basis.

Read the article below to see all of the changes he made to improve his blood pressure.

