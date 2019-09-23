Eliminate Pills and Drink Your Vitamins with TESPO - Mocha Man Style

A while ago, I dated a woman who was a fitness competitor. When I met her, she had won three championships and was training...

A while ago, I dated a woman who was a fitness competitor. When I met her, she had won three championships and was training for her fourth. During our time together, many of our dates included working out at the gym. I like to think I’m a pretty fit guy, but she proved otherwise. I simply could not keep up with her. She went beast mode every single time and I was more like a Beastie Boy fighting for my right to take a break.

During one of our training sessions, she asked me what I had for lunch that day. I averted my eyes hoping she would change the subject. Unfortunately, she persisted.

“I had a burger and fries,” I said sheepishly.

She immediately rolled her eyes and gave me a lecture on the importance of diet and nutrition. As a registered nurse and licensed nutritionist, she knew what she was talking about.

Later that night, she e-mailed me a meal plan along with a code to sign up for a personalized vitamin delivery service. I was anticipating the meal plan e-mail, but I was confused about the vitamin information. I took a multivitamin every day. What more could I possibly need?

FYI – Do not ask this question to someone who is a registered nurse, licensed nutritionist, and fitness competitor unless you have three hours to spare. I will spare you all of the details, but this quote summarizes our discussion.

“Just like a personal trainer develops a personalized routine for your body, my company can help formulate a personalized vitamin regimen. No two people are alike. Mass-produced multivitamins don’t take these differences into account.”

As she ranted, I knew this relationship was doomed. I liked burgers and gummy vitamins way more than I would ever like her. Thank you, next.

Fast forward to February 2019. I’m in a relationship with someone new whom I adore and doesn’t criticize my food choices. But my fairytale came to a screeching halt when I suffered a major health crisis. Thank God I have recovered, but the situation made me reevaluate all of the choices I make regarding my health.

My diet is drastically different now. It includes lots of fruits and vegetables and chicken and fish for protein (no burgers, sad). My daughter keeps trying to get me to join her on Team Vegetarian, but I’m not quite there yet. I have also reevaluated my ex’s advice on personalized vitamins. After doing some research on the matter, I discovered TESPO.

PERSONALIZED VITAMINS JUST FOR YOU

The company’s mission is to provide you with premium, effective supplements delivered from a clean and easy-to-use system. I was intrigued when I discovered that the vitamins were delivered through a device that is similar to a Keurig. However, things got a bit eerie when I visited the website and saw this paragraph:

You’re unique. Your vitamins should be, too…Tespo Personalized offers a vitamin formula that is made for you – and only you.

This is essentially what my ex said to me. I started to believe she had taken a job at TESPO, just to troll me. But I digress.

So, I took the quiz to see which supplements TESPO would recommend for me. The quiz was comprised of the following questions”

Age

Gender

State

Are you scheduled or have you recently undergone bariatric surgery?

How much daily screen time do you experience?

Looking to boost your energy levels or overcome midday fatigue?

Would you like to boost your eye performance or do you have a family history of macular degeneration or other age-related eye diseases?

Do you regularly participate in high-intensity exercise or training?

Are you looking to rejuvenate dry, brittle or weak hair, skin or nails?

Are you looking to support healthy heart function or cellular energy production?

Do you have trouble falling or staying asleep on a regular basis?

Are you currently on any medications?

It took less than five minutes to complete and the results were displayed immediately. Based on my answers, I received this recommendation:

I took this information to my personal physician to get his buy-in before I started this supplement plan. I knew it would be a hard sell because my doctor is not a fan of dietary supplements. He prefers his patients to receive their nutrients from their food. However, he reviewed the list and gave me the okay to try it. The main selling point was that the products contain no GMOs, no sugar, and no additives.

SLEEK AND EASY TO USE

After completing my account information, I received the TESPO dispenser which was sleek, compact and fits in nicely with my decor. Set up was relatively simple (I had a problem connecting the device to my phone, but the experts at the help desk helped me fix the problem quickly).

I also received my first set of personalized pods.

To get started, I inserted the pod into the device, added the recommended amount of water, pressed the start button, and watched as the machine mixed my perfectly blended vitamin serving.

All was well until I drank the concoction. The mixture tasted like someone diluted some orange juice and added some crushed vitamins. Not tasty! However, I was not dissuaded. I continued the regimen religiously for a whole month. I have to admit that I don’t feel any different, but my doctor did comment that my latest test results were superb and my overall health is wonderful. Please understand that I am not crediting this good health report to TESPO, but I think the vitamin personal regiment has contributed to my health goals.

My ex would be so proud.

