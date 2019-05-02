How to Introduce Your New Girlfriend to Your Friends - Mocha Man Style

So, you got lucky and met the woman of your dreams. You see a bright future for the relationship and now you’re eager to...

So, you got lucky and met the woman of your dreams. You see a bright future for the relationship and now you’re eager to introduce your new girlfriend to your friends. But there are a few things you need to consider before making such a major move.

Get to know each other first

It’s important that you get to know each other well so you are comfortable in your relationship before you introduce your new girlfriend to your friends. Otherwise, you risk letting your friends’ opinions affect your judgment. Research shows that other people greatly influence our decisions. That can be a good thing or a bad thing, but when it comes to dating, remember that your new girlfriend didn’t sign up for a relationship with your friends. Build a strong foundation first.

Prep her in advance

Your goal is to make the first introduction as smooth as possible. Therefore, you must prep your new girlfriend for the meeting by divulging all the pertinent information. Did you ever have a relationship with any of your friends? Are your friends really liberal while your partner is a staunch conservative? Are your friends’ taste in music and movies diametrically opposed to your partner’s? If you don’t reveal these things to your partner beforehand, things can get real awkward real fast. You want to avoid uncomfortable conversations or debates at the first meeting.

Keep it low-pressure

Introductions should be low-pressure. Any big gathering like a family reunion, Christmas, or a friend’s wedding is NOT the place or time to bring your new girlfriend along. In these types of settings, there’s simply too much going on and too many people to meet. Do something more low-key like going out for coffee with your new girlfriend and your best friend, or having dinner and a drink at your place. Keep the vibe friendly and comfortable. Also, try to keep the conversation about things other than your new relationship. It’s okay to talk about how you met but keep the details out. The first introduction to your friends should be about everyone getting to know each other as individuals.

Introducing your new girlfriend to your friends is a big step in the relationship. Follow these tips and the initial meeting should turn out to be a good one.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle