Holiday Gift Guide: Best Gifts for Men

Each year, the Mocha Man Style team compiles our Annual Holiday Gift Guides.

This year’s holiday gift guide features a great selection of gifts for men in the categories of fashion, grooming, technology, food and drink, and entertainment.

Browse the guide to find the best gifts for men this holiday season.

Best Gifts for Men (Our Top Picks)

The Mocha Man Style Team scoured the web to select our top picks for the best gifts for men. We handpicked the following items to make your holiday shopping a bit easier.

Tile

Tile is a tiny Bluetooth tracker and easy-to-use app that finds everyday items in seconds—like your phone, keys, and wallet. Attach Tile to anything you don’t want to lose, and use your phone to locate it by sound or see the last place you had it on a map (Starting at $24.99 at thetileapp.com)

Samsung 55″ Class Q70T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

Samsung’s powerful 4K Quantum processor automatically optimizes the picture to deliver a more immersive experience. Equipped with Quantum Dot Technology, this Samsung 55″ Class Q70T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV unleashes a massive spectrum of a billion shades of color. It even looks great when you’re not watching at all, thanks to Ambient Mode + ($899.99 on Samsung.com).

Blue Yeti X Microphone

The Blue Yeti X Microphone is a state-of-the-art flagship USB mic for professional-level gaming, Twitch streaming, podcasting, YouTube productions, and Zoom meetings. With an all-new four-capsule condenser array inside, Yeti X delivers legendary Blue broadcast sound with greater focus and clarity than ever. ($169.99 on Blumic.com)

Victrola Eastwood Record Player

The Victrola Eastwood hybrid turntable features a sleek, classic design with classic Victrola sound. This 3-speed record player plays all your favorite 33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPM records, and Dual-Bluetooth connectivity allows you to stream music from your smart device, or play your records through any external Bluetooth speaker ($99.99 on Victrola.com).

Best Fashion Gifts for Men

Keep the men in your life well-dressed and dapper with these fashion gift ideas.

Ariat Two24 Highlands Boots

These Ariat Two24 Highlands boots merge Western-inspired lines, distinctive materials, and traditional hand finishing. Crafted in the USA with American bison leather, they’re the perfect combination of distinguished, old-world style and modern, new world sensibility ($298.00 at Ariat).

Warby Parker Wright Frames

Warby Parker Wright frames feature dapper round lenses and a soft subtle keyhole bridge (Starting at $95.00 at Warby Parker).

Ministry of Supply Velocity Blazer and Pants

The Ministry of Supply Blazer and Pants are the perfect combination for the man who likes to look good and be active (Blazer $495.00, Pants $185.00 at Ministry of Supply)

Bertucci A-2S Ballista Watch

The Bertucci A-2S Ballista watch features professional tactical design in a durable 40 mm stainless steel case. High-performance components include a rugged screw-down crown & case back, 200 M water resistance rating, scratch-resistant hardened sapphire crystal, Swiss super luminous numbers, markers & hands, precision all-metal movement, functional easy to read dial with 12/24 hour markings, and date sub-dial ($195.00 at UltimateFieldWatch.com)

Sports Jersey

If the men in your life are sports fans, surprise them with an authentic jersey from Fanatics. They have a variety of jerseys from the NFL, NBA, MLB, and individual players (Starting at $109.00 at Fanatics)

Best Grooming Gifts for Men

These grooming gifts will keep you or the men in your life looking good, smelling fresh, and feeling confident.

Scotch Porter Premium Collection

Scotch Porter is for men who want to look their best at all times. We’ve developed a line that takes facial hair & skincare to the next level. This one-of-a-kind Scotch Porter Premium Collection includes the Beard Collection to condition, moisturize, and promote a soft, thick-growing beard. The Facial Skin Care Collection to cleanse and rescue dry skin without wreaking havoc on your skin’s natural pH balance and Anti-Odor Wipes ($109.99 at Scotch Porter).

The Art of Shaving Heated Razor

The world’s first heated razor lets you experience the comfort of a hot towel shave with every stroke. The Art of Shaving Heated Razor closes the gap between a professional barber and what you can do at home ($200 at The Art of Shaving).

Lumin Complete Skincare Gift Set

The Lumin Complete Collection includes the entire range of products to perfectly maintain a youthful look. It also comes with a Deluxe Microfiber Washcloth and a premium case for storage ($85.00 at Luminskin.com).

Best Tech Gifts for Men

Guys love technology and these tech gifts are the best of the season.

Belkin AX3200 WiFi 6 Router

The Belkin AX3200 WiFi 6 Router delivers fast wireless speeds to more than 25 devices on your home network. It’s a perfect choice for online learning, streaming, gaming, and working from home ($99.99 at Belkin)

Sonos Arc

Experience immersive 3D sound for movies, sports, games, and more with the Sonos Arc. Control it with your remote, the app, your voice, and Apple AirPlay 2 ($799.00 at sonos.com)

DJI Mini 2 Ultralight Foldable Drone

This DJI DJI Mini 2 Ultralight Foldable Drone is portable, has a 31 minute max flight time, and is equipped with a 4K camera for transmission ($599.00 at Amazon).

Microsoft Surface Book 3 for Business

Arm your small business with the power to accomplish anything with the Microsoft Surface Book 3 for Business. It features Intel Core i7 and NVIDIA GeForce processors, up to 2TB of storage, and 32GB RAM, and the versatility of a laptop, tablet, and portable studio. Available in platinum only with a 15-inch detachable touchscreen ($2,899.99 at Microsoft.com)

Best Food and Drink Gifts for Men

Give the men in your life the gift of indulgence with these food and drink gift ideas.

Flaviar

Flaviar is a quarterly club for men who love fine spirits. Not only do they send out personalized samples and complimentary bottles, but they also give you access to rare and original spirits and invites to great events (Subscriptions start at $190.00).

Craft Beer Club

The Craft Beer Club searches out exceptional craft beers from around the country and then delivers the monthly beer club selections direct-to-you or your gift recipient’s door. This is a fantastic gift for the Craft Beer enthusiast in your life (Subscriptions start at $44.75)

Best Entertainment Gifts for Men

Whether it’s learning to play a new instrument, discovering a new artist, or finding a new book to read, these gifts will keep you or the men in your life entertained for hours.

Walter Mosley’s Fiction & Storytelling MasterClass

Walter Mosley, bestselling author and recipient of the National Book Award’s Lifetime Achievement Medal, has written more than 60 books over his 30-year career and is celebrated for fiction that addresses our culture’s racial divides. Now he’s sharing the elements of storytelling that have helped him along the way in a new MasterClass. Learn how to choose the right words, structure, genre, and characters to create the novel that’s in you ($180.00 for annual MasterClass membership).

Let Love Rule by Lenny Kravitz

In this memoir, Let Love Rule, Lenny Kravitz shares details about the first 25 years of his life, when he found his sound, his voice, and his commitment to love and nonviolence ($14.98 at Amazon).

Taylor Big Baby Acoustic-Electric Guitar

The Taylor Big Baby Guitar makes a sleek yet full-sounding travel companion with its svelte four-inch body depth, which is about a half-inch shallower than the depth of a standard Dreadnought. Slightly smaller than a full-size guitar, the Taylor Big Baby is ideal for easy-playing ($549.00 at Guitar Center).

CreativeLive Classes

Master your craft, your passion, or something new with creative classes taught by the world’s best streaming class service, CreativeLive (Subscriptions start at $15.00 per month).

Cannondale Quick 4 Fitness Bike ’21

The Cannondale Quick 4 Fitness Bike is a swift, sporty bike that’s perfect for getting a workout, city cruising or just getting out and feeling good. It’s a versatile bike of all trades that’s perfect for rides through the city and yet sporty enough for harder riding to keep you fit and healthy ($825.00 at sunanski.com)

