6 Dating Tips For Men - Mocha Man Style

Meeting someone new isn’t always easy. Should you sign up for an online dating service such as BlackPeopleMeet, eharmony, Match, Bumble, or Tinder? Or do you just go old-school and introduce yourself to a woman in the grocery store or at a bar? Before you decide your approach to meeting someone new, it is important to take a step back and analyze yourself, your intentions, and what you are seeking in a potential mate. Today’s dating scene can be complex and confusing, but you have a higher chance of success if you follow these 6 dating tips for men.

Work on yourself

Before you can make someone else happy, you have to be happy with yourself. Learn to appreciate all of the things that make you unique. Build on your strengths and work on being the best version of yourself. When you finally find that special someone, you won’t be looking for that person to create your happiness. She will add to your life instead of filling a void. Being genuine and confident in yourself is the only path to a successful dating life.

Know what you’re looking for (or not looking for) in a mate

When you know yourself – your interests, values, dreams, strengths, and weaknesses – you’re better able to evaluate potential love interests. Make a list of all of the traits and attributes you find desirable and seek partners who fit that profile. Keep in mind that the perfect person doesn’t exist. If you have a long list of criteria for your dream mate, chances are you might never get to check off all the boxes. There is a fine line between settling and having realistic expectations. Learn to know the difference. You will also have to figure out what your non-negotiables are. Do you despise smoking? Are you willing to date someone with young children? Can you be with some with different religious or political beliefs? It’s important to identify these non-negotiables early on so you don’t waste your time dating people who aren’t right for you.

Ask for the hook-up

Your friends and family are a great source to find new people. Ask them to play matchmaker on your behalf. They can give you some insight into the person’s character and personality before you decide to go out on a date with her.

Make your intentions clear

Whether you’re interested in a long-term relationship or a short-term fling, it is important to make your intentions clear as soon as possible. Don’t string people along by saying things you don’t really mean. Be open, honest, and straightforward. If your intentions don’t align, it’s much easier to part ways at the beginning than after you’ve invested a significant amount on time in the relationship.

Try new activities

Instead of the typical dinner and a movie, mix up your dating routine with different activities. Take a cooking or art class, go on a hike, visit a museum, go to an amusement park, play miniature golf. Find out what your date is interested in and incorporate those activities into the mix also.

Take time to recharge

Dating can be mentally and physically exhausting. It’s fine to take a break from the dating scene. Take a solo trip, learn a new skill, hang out with family and friends, volunteer at a local nonprofit agency. It’s important to take some time to unplug, relax, and recharge your batteries.

Do you have any dating tips for men? Share your advice in the comments below or on our social media channels?

