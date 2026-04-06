The Hyundai Boulder Concept

I’ll admit, I’ve never driven a Hyundai vehicle. I don’t have anything against the brand. In fact, I think they’ve made huge improvements over the years. I just haven’t had an opportunity to get behind the wheel. But the Boulder Concept vehicle has me excited to drive my first Hyundai.

As a native Texan, trucks and rugged SUVs are in my DNA. I’ve driven everything from the Bronco Raptor 4X4 to the Ram 1500 RHO, and I know what serious off-road capability looks like. I also know what a head-turning vehicle looks like. The Boulder Concept checks both boxes.

Built on Hyundai’s first-ever body-on-frame architecture, the Boulder Concept features 37-inch mud-terrain tires, aggressive approach and departure angles, and a fording depth that conquers creek crossings.

A double-hinged rear tailgate opens from either side, and a power drop-down rear window handles oversized cargo with ease. There’s even a roof rack with steel webbing between the rails for extra carrying capacity when you need to haul more than your weekend gear.

The exterior design philosophy, what Hyundai calls “Art of Steel,” gives the Boulder a sculpted, purposeful look finished in a striking Liquid Titanium color.

Coach-style doors and dual safari-style fixed upper windows give it a personality that stands apart from anything else in the segment.

Inside, physical knobs and buttons replace the endless touchscreen menus that plague so many modern vehicles. When you’re bouncing over rough terrain, the last thing you want is to swipe through a menu just to adjust your settings.

Fold-out tray tables are a clever touch, perfect for a trailside lunch or finishing up some work out in the field.

Here’s what really has me interested beyond the design: Hyundai plans to design, develop, and build these future body-on-frame vehicles right here in America, using U.S. steel. A production midsize pickup is confirmed and coming by 2030.

The midsize truck and SUV segments are crowded with heavy hitters. But there’s always room for something done right, and Hyundai looks like they’re doing this right.

I’m ready for that first drive.