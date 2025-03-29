2024 Bronco Raptor 4-Door 4X4 Review

When I think of Broncos, two things immediately come to mind.

First, that infamous 1994 O.J. Simpson slow-speed car chase. The image of a white Bronco leading a fleet of police cars became etched into American pop culture history.

Second, a line from Public Enemy’s “Welcome to the Terrordome“:

“My 98 was ’87 on a record, yo

So now I go Bronco”

That line always stuck with me because it speaks to the transition from something smooth and classic to something wild and rebellious.

And wild and rebellious perfectly captures the spirit of the 2024 Ford Bronco Raptor 4-Door 4X4.

Ford brought the Bronco back in 2021 after a 25-year break. Then they took it a step further by slapping a Raptor badge on it and transforming it into a loud, aggressive, unapologetic beast that’s more at home on rugged trails than suburban streets.

2024 Bronco Raptor 4-Door 4X4 Performance

Under the hood is a 3.0-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 engine cranking out 418 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque.

Whether you’re speeding through sand, climbing rocks, or just merging onto the freeway with authority, this thing moves.

The engine is loud and obnoxious, but in a good way.

Although I enjoyed the engine noise, I didn’t care much for the wind noise.

The Bronco Raptor comes with a removable hardtop, which is great for open-air adventures, but not so great at blocking road noise at highway speeds. It’s something to keep in mind if quiet cabins matter to you.

Ford equipped the Bronco Raptor with FOX Live Valve shocks, 37-inch all-terrain tires, and a reinforced chassis—features borrowed straight from the world of Baja desert racing.

The Bronco Raptor is more than of tearing across sand dunes or crawling through rocky terrain.

But the tradeoff is fuel economy.

During the week I drove the Bronco Raptor, I burned through two full tanks of gas.

If miles-per-gallon is your top priority, this isn’t your ride.

But if you want power, presence, and off-road dominance, then the Bronco Raptor delivers.

2024 Bronco Raptor 4-Door 4X4 Interior

Step inside and you’ll find a cabin designed with off-roading in mind.

Marine-grade vinyl seats and rubberized flooring with drain plugs mean mud, dirt, and spills are no problem.

The buttons and dials are big and rugged, and there are sturdy grab handles that remind you this vehicle was built for adventure.

But it’s not without creature comforts. Heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a responsive 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system bring daily drivability into the mix.

2024 Bronco Raptor 4-Door 4X4 Technology

In addition to power, Ford packed this Bronco Raptor with smart features.

The SYNC 4 system is fast and intuitive, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A 360-degree camera system makes navigating tight spots (on trails or in Trader Joe’s parking lots) way less stressful.

You also get Ford’s Co-Pilot360 suite with adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and lane-keeping assist.

Final Thoughts on the 2024 Bronco Raptor 4-Door 4X4

The 2024 Ford Bronco Raptor 4-Door 4X4 isn’t for everyone, and that’s exactly the point.

If you’re looking for fuel efficiency, a serene ride, or subtle styling, there are better options.

But if you want to command the road and the trails, then this is your ride. It’s made for bold drivers who want their vehicles loud, wide, and fully capable of dominating whatever lies ahead.

The starting MSRP for the 2024 Ford Bronco Raptor 4-Door 4X4 is around $90,000, but depending on options and dealer markups, the price can easily climb past $100,000.

But you’re not buying it for value. You’re buying it for the experience.

