2025 Ram 1500 RHO Review: A New Era in Performance Trucks

As a native Texan, trucks are in my DNA.

When I was young, my dad would watch NASCAR truck races on Saturday afternoon, and I was amazed. In my experience, trucks were only used to carry cargo and pull trailers. I didn’t know they could go that fast.

Later, he introduced me to Baja racing. These trucks were not only fast but also agile enough to soar over sand dunes and drift through the blazing desert.

Automakers realized they could cash in on this excitement and created the performance truck category. Models like the Ford Raptor, Chevy Silverado ZR2, and Toyota Tundra TRD Pro have set the standard for this category, blending muscle with off-road capability.

When Ram announced the 1500 RHO as the successor to the TRX, a 702-horsepower pickup with a supercharged V8, I was intrigued.

With the RHO, Ram made a strategic pivot, trading raw, unbridled muscle for a more refined, efficient performance pickup.

RAM 1500 RHO Exterior

Ram has a knack for designing trucks that look as tough as they perform, and the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO is no exception.

Up front, it features a bold grille with a hollow RAM badge designed to keep the twin-turbo Hurricane engine cool under pressure. The hood scoop channels air into the engine bay, helping the RHO breathe when you’re pushing it to the limit.

The RHO sits 8 inches wider than a standard Ram 1500, thanks to composite fender flares and a 6-inch wider track, which make room for those massive 35-inch off-road tires. Premium LED headlights, animated taillights, and aggressive skid plates complete the look.

RAM 1500 RHO Interior

If there’s one area where Ram consistently gets it right, it’s the interior. Climbing into the RHO feels like stepping into a well-appointed living room. The plush leather seats are supportive yet soft, inviting you to sink in and relax, even if you’re about to tackle a rocky trail.

Ram’s commitment to luxury shines through with the massive 12.0-inch touchscreen (or an optional 14.5-inch vertical display) and a panoramic sunroof that bathes the cabin in natural light. The center console is expansive, with ample storage and a sleek, modern design.

RAM 1500 RHO Performance

The RHO is equipped with a 3.0L twin-turbo Hurricane I6 engine that pushes out 540 horsepower and 521 lb-ft of torque.

Ram claims a 0–60 time of around 4.5 seconds, which is impressive for a truck of this size. I tried to verify this time in a vacant parking lot, and I came close at 5 seconds.

Final Thoughts on the RAM 1500 RHO

If you want a truck that balances performance, luxury, and daily drivability, the Ram 1500 RHO is a compelling choice. It’s a fresh take on what a performance truck can be.

Of course, all this performance and comfort come at a price. The RHO starts at $72,090, making it a slightly more affordable alternative to the base Raptor, which starts around $77,980. But for what you get, it’s worth every penny.

