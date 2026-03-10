How to Choose the Right Cowboy Hat

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is one of the biggest events in the country.

You can enjoy concerts from major acts, carnival rides, and some of the wildest fair food you’ll ever eat.

For three solid weeks, Houstonians pull out their Western gear and channel their inner cowboys and cowgirls.

One essential piece of the rodeo uniform is the cowboy hat.

But you don’t need a rodeo ticket to justify wearing one.

Houston has a thriving trailride culture with groups that host events where you can dress up in your Western outfits, dance to zydeco music, or do line dances late into the night.

Or if you’re like me, you just feel like wearing a cowboy hat.

I received my first one in elementary school. It looked exactly like Woody’s from “Toy Story.” I wore it around the house while riding a broom pretending to be the Lone Ranger. That hat started a lifelong collection.

This year, I added three new hats to my collection from American Hat Makers.

Brody Black Bangora Straw

If you’re new to cowboy hats, start with a straw hat.

The Brody is a Western pinch front style made from Bangora straw, a tightly woven material that’s lightweight and breathable. The 3.75-inch curled brim keeps the sun off your face, and the classic ribbon trim with tails gives it a clean, traditional finish.

I wear mine to outdoor events, trail rides, and any occasion where I need to protect my bald head from the Texas heat.

Style tip: Straw hats work best with casual looks. Wear them with jeans, a chambray or Western shirt, or a simple tee.

Cattleman Chocolate Felt

When the weather cools down, felt is the way to go.

The Cattleman is made from midweight Australian wool felt, which gives it a rich texture and a structured shape that holds up well. The felt band with a three-piece silver buckle adds a subtle Western detail. The chocolate colorway works with earth tones, denim, and even a sport coat if you want to dress it up.

This is the hat you wear when you want people to know you take your Western style seriously.

Style tip: Felt hats are more formal than straw. Pair yours with dark jeans, a button-down, and boots for a polished look.

Hollywood Black Leather

This is the hat for the man who wants to stand out.

The Hollywood is made from midweight USA cowhide leather with a braided leather band. It has three ventilation eyelets on the side for airflow and an adjustable chin cord to keep it secure when you’re doing something active. The leather construction means this hat will last for years and only look better with age.

Style tip: Wear yours with all black, dark denim, or a leather jacket to lean into the look.

Choose the Right Size

Whatever you choose, fit matters more than anything else. American Hat Makers has a thorough sizing guide on their website, and their team is available by phone if you need help finding your size.