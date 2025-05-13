The Dodge Durango R/T Still Turns Heads After 20 Years

There’s something about the Dodge Durango that people seem to adore. I’ve driven all types of luxury and performance vehicles, Ferraris, McLarens, and muscle cars, but nothing quite draws a crowd like the Durango.

I drove the 2025 Dodge Durango R/T 20th Anniversary Premium AWD to my daughter’s middle school, and a group of teenage boys swarmed the car as soon as I pulled up.

“Your Durango is so cool!” one of them yelled. “Can you rev the engine?”

Of course, I obliged, and the roar from the 5.7L HEMI V8 sent them into a frenzy.

Later, at a gas station, a guy walked up to me and said the Durango was his dream car. He explained that he had a family and needed the space, but still wanted a vehicle with some muscle. That pretty much sums up the Durango’s appeal.

2025 Durango R/T 20th Anniversary Premium AWD Exterior

The 2025 Durango R/T 20th Anniversary model has a commanding presence with a wide, aggressive stance, sculpted hood, and bold front fascia.

The signature LED headlights and racetrack taillights make it instantly recognizable, day or night.

In addition to the unique R/T badging, the 20th Anniversary edition adds blacked-out accents and sleek 20-inch wheels for an extra layer of exclusivity.

2025 Durango R/T 20th Anniversary Premium AWD Interior

Step inside, and you’ll find a cabin that blends performance and luxury in a way few SUVs can match.

The 20th Anniversary model features premium leather seats with contrast stitching, real carbon fiber trim, and a flat-bottom steering wheel that feels right at home in your hands.

The 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen is responsive and intuitive, supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The performance pages let you monitor everything from G-forces to engine output.

Despite its muscle car persona, the Durango offers real-world practicality. My kids love the second-row captain’s chairs, and I appreciate the easy access to the third row when the whole family is on board.

2025 Dodge Durango R/T 20th Anniversary Premium AWD Performance

Under the hood, the 5.7L HEMI V8 delivers 360 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque, sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.

It’s not the most powerful Durango (you’ll have to step up to the SRT Hellcat for that) but it’s more than enough to satisfy your inner speed junkie.

Final Thoughts on the 2025 Dodge Durango R/T 20th Anniversary Premium AWD

If you’re a family guy who still wants to feel a bit rebellious, the 2025 Dodge Durango R/T 20th Anniversary Premium AWD might just be the perfect ride. Just because you have responsibilities doesn’t mean you have to give up on having fun behind the wheel.

