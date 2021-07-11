2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Review: A Muscle Car for People with Families

Sharing is caring!

I never imagined an SUV would make me feel like a celebrity, but the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat brought out the paparazzi.

It happened when we arrived at a sports bar where we were celebrating my friend’s birthday.

I drove to the valet stand and I noticed the attendant’s eyes grow wide with excitement. He pulled out his phone and ran to my window.

“OMG!,” he screamed. “Do you mind if I take some photos and videos of your car?”

“Not at all,” I said.

“I’ve only seen two of these in Houston,” he said. “I want one so bad. It’s my dream car.”

The attendant started shooting videos and a small crowd gathered around. They started taking photos also.

My friend, who was sitting in the back, was quite confused. He had no idea why all of these people were so excited about this vehicle.

“Um, what’s happening?” He asked. “What vehicle am I in?

“It is the Durango Hellcat, my friend,” I said as I revved the engine to make the parking attendant’s video more interesting. “It’s amazing!”

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Overview

The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat joins the Charger and Challenger in Dodge’s stable of muscle cars.

When I first heard about the Durango Hellcat, I didn’t think consumers would actually want a super-powered SUV, but after a week of driving it, I’m convinced that this is the perfect vehicle for muscle car lovers with families.

With this vehicle, you can take your family on a road trip and stop by a few drag strips along the way.

Even if you don’t have a family, you will love this vehicle. You can’t get this kind of versatility in any other SUV.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Exterior

Not only is the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat fast and powerful, but it is also beautifully designed.

When the Durango was first introduced in 1997, I hated the design.

The SUV was based on the Dodge Dakota pickup truck, but it lacked any design features to make stand out in the increasingly popular SUV segment at the time.

I really like what Dodge has done with the new generation of Durangos, especially the SRT Hellcat with its muscular body and aggressive styling.

All Durango models feature LED race track lighting and new spoilers. A unique performance spoiler is featured on SRT models along with two-piece Satin Chrome SRT Hellcat fender badges.

My test vehicle was painted F8 Green. This color appealed to me because it reminds me of military-inspired vehicles, especially with the Black Package (eclipse black exhaust tip, 20″ lights, aluminum wheels, and gloss black exterior mirrors).

If green isn’t your color, you have several other options to chose from such as Billet Silver, DB Black, Destroyer Grey, Granite, In-Violet, Octane Red, Reactor Blue. Redline, Vice White, and White Knuckle.

As I mentioned earlier, in the anecdote at the sports bar, people are drawn to the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat.

One day, while driving down the highway, a guy on a motorcycle rode beside me to give me a thumbs-up before speeding off.

Another day, some kids in my neighborhood walked by and started smiling when they saw the Durango.

“Excuse me, Mister,” one of the kids said. “I just wanted to let you know that your Hellcat looks cool.”

That’s a kid with great taste.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Interior

When I entered the cockpit of the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, I slid right into the high-performance leather and suede seats. They felt sturdy and comfortable and I could tell they were equipped to handle all types of driving scenarios.

The instrument panel and 10.1-inch touchscreen are crystal clear and provide all of the information and entertainment you need for any journey.

The 2021 Dodge Durango has plenty of interior space. It comes with a third row that seats six people comfortably.

Unfortunately, I have a family of seven. If your family is also this large, you may have to settle for the Citadel trim level.

The Durango also has sufficient trunk space for everyday use.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Performance

The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is the most powerful SUV ever!

SRT engineers upgraded the Durango SRT Hellcat to improve handling, including several race-inspired technologies and Brembo brakes, resulting in performance numbers never before seen on a Durango.

Powered by the proven supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine delivering 710 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque, the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat goes from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 180 mph.

This type of power makes running errands way more fun.

During the week I drove the Durango, I had to be very cognizant of my speed. Without thinking about it, I found myself reaching speeds over 100 mph. The ride was so comfortable that I didn’t even realize how fast I was going.

The Durango also handles surprisingly well for an SUV. As I drove through curves at varying speeds, the Durango stayed firmly planted to the ground.

And if you need to tow something, the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat has a best-in-class towing capability of 8,700 pounds.

Final Thoughts on the 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat

I had so much fun driving this vehicle that I didn’t want to give it back after my test period ended.

This is the perfect vehicle for people who enjoy speed and performance but need extra interior room to haul their family.

If you’re interested in buying this vehicle, you’d better act fast. Dodge will build the Durango SRT Hellcat for the 2021 model year only.

Customers who buy a new SRT model will receive one full-day session at the Radford Racing School in Chandler, Arizona where you will learn how to get the optimum performance from your Durango Hellcat in a controlled environment.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Pros

Modern, striking exterior design

Fast and powerful

Fun to drive

Cool color configuration

Can set 6 comfortably

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Cons

Gas mileage

Although it has a third row, it cannot seat 7 people

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Price

Base Price: $80,995

Price as Tested: $90,315

