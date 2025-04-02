2024 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Raptor R Review

Back in 2014, I had the chance to drive the first-generation Ford F-150 Raptor.

That truck blew my mind. Ford had built something that could tear through the desert and still roll into the grocery store parking lot looking meaner than anything else around.

When they released the second generation in 2017, I was even more impressed.

Fast forward to today, and the 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R has taken everything great about the previous generations and improved upon them.

2024 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Raptor R Performance

The Raptor R is powered by a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that makes 720 horsepower and 640 lb-ft of torque. That’s the same engine from the Mustang GT500, only now it’s sitting in a truck that can leap sand dunes and crawl over boulders.

The Ford F-150 Raptor R can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in approximately 3.6 seconds.

The 37-inch tires, Fox Live Valve shocks, and specialized suspension soak up bumps with ease. This feature was especially useful as I navigated the pothole filled streets of Houston.

2024 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Raptor R Exterior Design

From the blacked-out “FORD” grille to the heat extractor hood and bulging fenders, the 2024 Raptor R looks intimidating even when parked.

Everywhere I went, people noticed. I had folks stop me at gas stations, take photos at red lights, and wave me down in parking lots just to get a closer look.

2024 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Raptor R Interior

Step inside, and you’re greeted with a cabin that balances ruggedness and refinement.

The Recaro seats in my test model were bolstered and grippy, trimmed in Alcantara and leather.

They looked just as aggressive as the exterior, and they were comfortable enough for long drives.

The digital gauge cluster is customizable and sharp, the steering wheel is thick and padded with paddle shifters within easy reach, and there are enough Raptor badges sprinkled throughout the cabin to remind you this isn’t just any F-150.

As a music lover, I was pleased to see the Bang & Olufsen speakers in the cabin. They delivered crystal, clear sound despite the Raptor’s loud engine.

I brought the Raptor R to a local tech conference for kids interested in STEM.

Watching their eyes light up as I showed them the digital interface, the off-road modes, the 360-degree camera system, and the trail turn assist was a moment I won’t forget.

The technology ignited curiosity and excitement in kids who could one day be designing the next generation of vehicles.

Final Thoughts on the 2024 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Raptor R

The 2024 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Raptor R is a truck that wants to be driven hard and shown off, and it earns every bit of attention it gets.

The Raptor R I drove came in at $113,640. Yeah, I know that’s a serious chunk of change. But if you’ve got the budget and the desire to own something truly special, the Raptor R is worth every dollar.

It’s not practical. It’s not quiet. But it is unforgettable.

