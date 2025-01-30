2024-2025 TAWA Truck Rodeo Winners

In Texas, trucks are a way of life.

A great truck must deliver power, performance, and reliability to handle the diverse demands of the Lone Star State. Texans also demand style and comfort.

Each year, we members of the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) host the Texas Truck Rodeo.

During this prestigious event, now in its 31st year, the best trucks and SUVs in the industry compete for the coveted titles that define automotive excellence.

Over two days, we put these vehicles through their paces—on-road and off-road—to determine which ones truly stand out.

The winners of this year’s competition have earned their place among Texas’ elite vehicles, showcasing cutting-edge technology, luxury, off-road prowess, and sheer strength.

Truck of Texas: Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma

The all-new fourth-generation Toyota Tacoma has made history, earning the title of Truck of Texas.

It’s the first midsize pickup ever to take home this prestigious award, which was presented at the Houston Auto Show.

I first drove a Tacoma in 2016, when Toyota released the TRD 4X4 Sport.

I was able to experience its off-road capabilities firsthand on a close course and quickly realized the Tacoma would be a coveted vehicle.

The Tacoma comes with two new powertrains, including the i-FORCE MAX hybrid system that cranks out 326 horsepower and 465 lb.-ft. of torque—a massive 75% increase in torque over the previous generation’s V6.

Toyota has once again raised the bar, delivering a capable, high-performance truck built for Texas roads and trails.

Lexus GX 550 Named SUV of Texas

Lexus GX 550

The all-new Lexus GX 550 earned the title SUV of Texas.

This luxury off-roader combines rugged capability with high-end refinement, featuring a body-on-frame platform and a turbocharged V6 that’s ready for any adventure.

Category and Technical Award Winners

INEOS Grenadier Trailmaster

In addition to the top category winners, TAWA journalists evaluated dozens of vehicles based on performance, value, technology, and overall appeal.

Here are the top picks in other categories:

SUV Awards

Sub-Compact SUV: Nissan Kicks SR

Nissan Kicks SR Mid-Size SUV: Lexus GX 550

Lexus GX 550 Luxury SUV: Genesis GV80

Genesis GV80 Off-Road SUV: INEOS Grenadier Trailmaster

INEOS Grenadier Trailmaster Electric SUV: Kia EV9

Truck Awards

Compact Truck: Hyundai Santa Cruz

Hyundai Santa Cruz Mid-Size Truck: Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma Full-Size Truck: Ram 1500

Ram 1500 Heavy-Duty Truck: Ram 2500 Rebel

Ram 2500 Rebel Luxury Truck: Ram 1500 Tungsten

Ram 1500 Tungsten Off-Road Truck: INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster Fieldmaster

Technical Awards

Best Towing Technology: Toyota Wireless Trailer Camera

Toyota Wireless Trailer Camera Best Safety Feature: Toyota Safety Sense 3.0

Final Thoughts

With advancements in electric vehicles, off-road engineering, and luxury design, the truck and SUV industry continues to evolve.

The TAWA Truck Rodeo remains the ultimate stage for celebrating these innovations and recognizing the vehicles that truly deliver on performance, comfort, and durability.

