2024 GV80 3.5T AWD Prestige Signature Review

Sharing is caring!

1 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Since the brand launched in 2017, I have been impressed by Genesis’ commitment to quality, design, and comfort.

Genesis has quickly established itself as a serious contender in the luxury car market and some of their offerings are superior to established rivals.

One such offering is the 2024 GV80 3.5T AWD Prestige Signature, their flagship SUV.

It is a luxurious vehicle that can easily go head-to-head with the Audi Q7, BMW X5, and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class.

2024 GV80 3.5T AWD Prestige Signature Exterior

Legendary auto designer, Ralph Gilles, once said, “Have you noticed how good some of these Korean cars look?” He mentioned this after losing some of his top designers to Korean car brands.

Regardless of the context of his statement, he is right. Genesis designs good-looking vehicles.

The GV80’s exterior design starts with the signature Genesis diamond crest grille, a bold statement piece that sets the tone for the entire vehicle.

The iconic quad LED daytime running lights are also design elements that ensure instant brand recognition.

One design element, I had to get used to is the long hood.

While I like this design element on sports cars, I didn’t like it on SUVs. However, I can appreciate it on the GV80 because it’s paired with a sloping roofline that gives the SUV a dynamic, sporty look.

This is further accentuated by the gently rising beltline that flows from the front to the rear, creating a sense of movement even when the car is stationary.

The 22-inch wheels complete the look, giving the GV80 a commanding presence on the road.

2024 GV80 3.5T AWD Prestige Signature Interior

When I stepped inside the GV80 Prestige Signature I was greeted by a luxurious cabin with high-quality materials.

My review unit had a beige interior that was warm and inviting.

As a driver, I prefer racing-inspired seats, but I instantly fell in love with GV80’s plush leather seats with intricate diamond stitching. They look and feel like class.

Every surface inside the vehicle feels meticulously crafted, creating a sophisticated ambiance.

The centerpiece of the cabin is the massive 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

This high-resolution display has a user-friendly interface that integrates seamlessly with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The system is responsive and intuitive, making accessing features like navigation, audio, and climate control easy.

The digital gauge cluster complements the touchscreen, offering crisp visuals and customizable information displays.

Additionally, a head-up display projects essential information onto the windshield, minimizing distractions for the driver.

The Prestige Signature trim includes a rear-seat entertainment system that occupied my kids while I drove.

This midsize SUV offers ample space for both passengers and cargo.

The spacious cabin comfortably seats five adults, with ample headroom and legroom even for taller passengers in both the front and rear rows.

For those who frequently carry extra passengers, Genesis offers a 3-row seating configuration, although the third row is best suited for children due to reduced legroom.

The GV80 offers a generous 34.9 cubic feet of trunk space that expands to a maximum of 84 cubic feet with the second-row seats folded down.

Hidden compartments and thoughtfully designed cubbies throughout the cabin provide additional storage for everyday essentials, ensuring the GV80 is as practical as it is luxurious.

Thanks to extensive sound-deadening materials, the cabin remains remarkably quiet, even at highway speeds.

2024 Genesis GV80 3.5T AWD Prestige Signature Performance

The GV80 is equipped with a twin-turbocharged 3.5L V6 engine that delivers 375 horsepower, providing adequate thrust for most driving situations.

The well-tuned suspension balances a smooth ride and composed handling while absorbing bumps and road imperfections, ensuring a smooth ride for all passengers.

The all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions

2024 Genesis GV80 3.5T AWD Prestige Signature Safety Features

The 2024 Genesis GV80 3.5T AWD Prestige Signature isn’t all about luxury and comfort; it prioritizes passenger safety with a comprehensive suite of advanced driver-assistance systems.

I was a little overwhelmed by all of the safety features because the vehicle kept beeping whenever there were hazards or hazardous conditions. I could have turned off the notifications, but I felt safer with them on.

Standard features include Highway Driving Assist II, which combines smart cruise control with stop-and-go functionality and lane-centering assist to keep you in your lane and a safe distance from the car in front of you.

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist uses rear radar sensors to monitor your blind spots and actively intervene with steering or braking if a collision is imminent when changing lanes.

Driver Attention Warning detects signs of drowsiness and fatigue through steering and driving patterns, issuing audible and visual warnings to prompt you to take a break.

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Junction Crossing Assist scans the road ahead and can automatically apply emergency braking to prevent a collision with a car or pedestrians.

Evasion Assist helps you steer around unexpected obstacles, while Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist warns you of approaching vehicles when backing out of a parking space.

Additional safety features include a surround-view monitor with a 360-degree camera view for tight parking maneuvers, a head-up display that projects essential information onto the windshield to minimize driver distraction, and a safe exit assist function that can warn you of approaching traffic from behind before you open your door.

Final Thoughts on the 2024 Genesis GV80 3.5T AWD Prestige Signature

The 2024 Genesis GV80 3.5T AWD Prestige Signature offers a compelling package for those seeking a luxurious and feature-rich SUV.

The opulent interior, user-friendly technology, and comfortable ride make it suitable for long journeys or trips to the grocery store.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle