Sharing is caring!

6 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Comic-cons are great places to see cosplayers’ creativity, talent, and innovation.

One of my favorite Comic-cons is Comicpalooza in Houston, TX.

Houston is one of the most diverse cities in the country, and I’m always amazed by the Black cosplayers who defy stereotypes by creating amazing costumes and characters.

What is Comicpalooza

Comicpalooza is the largest annual, multi-genre, comic book, science fiction, anime, gaming, and pop-culture convention in the Southern United States.

Comicpalooza was conceived as a means of helping local comic creators reach the media and the public.

The first Comicpalooza was held on July 19, 2008, in the lobby of the Alamo Drafthouse Theater in Katy, Texas as a signing event set to coincide with the release of “The Dark Knight.” The event drew 500 people.

The show has become one of the largest conventions in Houston featuring exhibits, art, photo ops with celebrities, panel discussions, cosplay, literature, anime, entertainment, and gaming.

What is Cosplay

Cosplay, a term composed of the words costume and role play, is an activity and performance art in which participants called cosplayers wear costumes and accessories to represent a specific character.

Cosplay events are common features of fan conventions, and today there are many dedicated conventions and competitions, as well as social networks, websites, and other forms of media centered on cosplay activities.

Favorite sources include anime, cartoons, comic books, manga, television series, and video games.

Black Cosplayers at Comicpalooza

Although many people expect Black cosplayers to dress up only as popular Back characters such as Black Panther, Storm, Luke Cage, Blade, Vixen, Miles Morales (Spider-Man), or Falcon, Black cosplayers are creative and can be any character regardless of race, gender, or ethnicity.

Black cosplayers have proven that they can represent a wide range of characters from comic books, anime, movies, TV shows, books, and other genres.

Below you find some of the most interesting Black cosplayers at Comicpalooza.

Poison Ivy

Poison Ivy is a character from DC Comics.

She is one of Batman’s foes who possesses a poisonous touch, enhanced physical abilities, and supernatural control over plant life.

Nightwing

Nightwing is a character from DC Comics.

His alter ego is Dick Grayson and he was the original Robin.

As a young man, he retires as Robin and takes on his own superhero identity – Nightwing, protector of Blüdhaven, Gotham’s economically troubled neighboring city.

Red Hood

Red Hood (aka Jason Todd) is a character from DC Comics.

He was introduced in 1983 as the new Robin after Dick Grayson left.

Todd was eventually killed by The Joker but was later resurrected as a violent anti-hero named Red Hood.

Mystique

Mystique is a character from Marvel Comic’s X-Men series.

Mystique is a mutant shapeshifter who can mimic the appearance and voice of any person.

Princess Tiana

Princess Tiana Tiana is the main character in Walt Disney Pictures’ 49th animated feature film “The Princess and the Frog.”

She is also the first Black Disney princess.

Black Panther

Black Panther is a character from Marvel Comics.

He is the leader and protector of the fictional African country Wakanda.

Rogue

Rogue is a character from Marvel Comic’s X-men series.

Rogue is a mutant with the power to absorb the life energy and psyche of others with skin-to-skin contact.

Ahsoka Tano

Ahsoka Tano is a character from the Star Wars series.

The Togruta female was a student of Anakin Skywalker and a hero of the Clone Wars.

Alongside Anakin, she grew from a headstrong student into a mature leader.

She is known for her lightsaber skills.

Pink Power Ranger

The Pink Power Ranger is a character from the television series “Power Rangers.”

She wields a Blade Blaster, a small high-tech dagger-like weapon that can be quickly converted into a high-powered laser gun.

Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn is a character from DC comics.

Harley Quinn originally appeared in “Batman: The Animated Series” in 1992.

She was depicted as a frequent accomplice and lover of the Joker as well as the best friend of fellow supervillain Poison Ivy.

Medusa

Medusa is a character from Greek mythology.

She was one of the three Gorgons with living venomous snakes in place of hair and a gaze that would turn others to stone.

Deadpool

Deadpool is a character from Marvel Comics.

Deadpool is a disfigured mercenary with the superhuman ability of regeneration and physical prowess.

The character is known as the “Merc with a Mouth” because of his tendency to talk and joke constantly, including breaking the fourth wall for humorous effect and running gags.

Leonardo

Leonardo is a character from the comic book and TV series, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

He is the leader of the Turtles and is often depicted wearing a blue bandanna with his signature weapons, two katanas.

Sho Nuff

Sho’nuff is a character from the movie, The Last Dragon.

He is the nemesis of the main character, Leroy Green aka Bruce Leeroy.

Raven

Raven is a character from DC Comics.

She is a human-demon hybrid, originating from the parallel dimension of Azarath, and a member of the Teen Titans.

Follow Mocha Man Style on our Social Channels