Seiko Astron GPS Solar Watch Review: A Classic Timepiece with Cutting Edge Technology

Sharing is caring!

1 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

I love my iPhone.

It has made me more productive and keeps me connected with my friends and family. Over the years it has replaced many items I used to carry around with me such as a recorder, camera, MP3 player, calculator.

However, my iPhone will never replace one thing – my watch.

Yes, I know that there is a clock on my phone. But I’m more apt to take a quick peek at my wrist than dig into my pocket to retrieve my phone when some asks, “What time is it?”

My love affair with watches began in 1988, the year I graduated from high school.

A family friend, Rev. Patterson, gave me a Seiko watch for graduation.

I don’t remember the model, but I do remember that I was so excited to have a “real watch” that wasn’t made of plastic.

I still recall his exact words as he presented it to me.

“A man should always a have a nice watch,” he said. “And I’m proud to give you your first one.”

I treasured that watch. It was a reliable companion that was with me during many key milestones in my life – college graduation, wedding ceremony, first job interview.

Although I retired it a few years ago, that watch will always hold a special place in my heart.

Since receiving that first Seiko, I’ve heeded Rev. Patterson’s advice.

I’m never without a nice watch in my collection.

For me, a watch is more than a timepiece or a mere fashion accessory. It’s an expression of my personality and personal style.

I currently own more than 30 watches that I rotate depending on what I’m wearing and how I’m feeling.

Seiko Astron GPS Solar Watch Overview

One watch that is in heavy rotation is my Seiko Astron GPS Solar watch. I was first struck by the watch’s appearance.

The stainless steel with black ion finish and black ceramic bezel looks rugged, elegant, and contemporary.

Although the Seiko Astron is not a small watch, it is lighter than it looks and comfortable to wear for long durations.

I can go from an early morning meeting to a late-night dinner without feeling like I need Popeye’s forearms just to bear the weight of my watch.

What I like most about the Seiko Astron is that I never have to change a battery.

I’m a bit embarrassed to admit that I have several watches that are tucked away in my drawer because I never remember to take them to the jeweler to have the battery replaced.

Fortunately, my Seiko Astron will not become a victim of my absentmindedness because it is powered by light (not just solar) and is entirely self-sustaining.

My iPhone, by contrast, still needs to be charged and will inevitably suffer from battery failure.

Seiko Astron GPS Feature

My second favorite feature is the GPS receiver.

Once a day when fully charged, the Seiko Astron receives the time signal automatically and, on-demand, connects to four or more satellites that orbit the earth, thus pinpointing its position and identifying your time zone and the exact time.

The hands automatically adjust to the correct local time with Atomic Clock precision.

As a frequent traveler, this feature is a lifesaver. I have missed a couple of appointments because I failed to set my watch when I landed in a new city.

Now I don’t have to worry about it. The Seiko Astron does all the work.

This technology is phenomenal, to say the least. James Bond didn’t even have it this good.

Seiko Astron Perpetual Calendar Feature

The Seiko Astron also has a perpetual calendar that is accurate up to February 2100 (feel free to start fretting about Y2.1K).

I like this feature in particular because it will help me to keep track of a significant date in the future – June 2022.

That is when my oldest son will graduate from high school. On that day, I plan to pass this watch down to him as a graduation gift and family heirloom.

I don’t know how timekeeping technology will evolve by then, but there is one thing that I am sure of.

My son will have a nice watch – just as a man should.

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle