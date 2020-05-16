The Vincero Kairos Automatic Rose Gold Watch Review

I recently moved into a new house and my girlfriend was helping me unpack. As I tackled the boxes upstairs, she took care of sorting and organizing my bedroom. After a few hours of work, I went downstairs to check on her.

“Hey hon,” I said. “How’s it going?”

“It’s going well,” she said. “But I have a question for you.”

“Um, sure,” I responded. “What’s your question?”

“Are you planning on opening a watch store?” She said pointing at my collection of over 50 watches.

“Not yet,” I said with a chuckle. “But I will always know what time it is.”

I’ve been collecting watches since I was a child. My grandfather always wore nice watches even when he was working this the fields. He gave me my first watch and I’ve been addicted ever since. My current collection ranges from cheap watches to purchased from Wish to high-end luxury pieces.

The latest addition to my collection is the Vincero Kairos Automatic Rose Gold watch. Before I tell you about the watch, let me tell you about the brand.

Vincero Watches

In 2014, three friends – Tim Nybo, Sean Agatep, and Aaron Hallerman – who had a passion for watches launched Vincero (derived from the Italian phrase “Veni. Vidi. Vici” and loosely translates to “I Will Win”).

Four years earlier, the trio moved to China to start designing and manufacturing the watches that would ultimately become the Vincero brand. Their mission was simple: to make products without taking shortcuts, for the people who refuse to take them.

They analyzed the market and decided to cater to middle ground consumers who wanted quality, well-made timepieces at an unrivaled value.

After spending some time with my Vincero watch, I believe they have accomplished all of their goals.

First Impressions

When I received the Vincero Kairos Automatic Rose Gold watch, it was packaged in a black rectangular box with a cardboard sleeve.

The simple package design features the Vincero logo engraved on top and their tagline “Live your legacy” on the inside of the box cover.

The watch was cradled in black felt which made it stand out and gave it a higher-end look and feel. I was really impressed by the watch dial design. It was simple and elegant. And I loved how the crocodile pattern wristband complemented the rose gold case. I couldn’t wait to put it on.

Specifications & Design

My watch is part of Vincero’s popular Kairos Collection. Every watch in the collection is individually numbered (mine is #508). The watch features an angular case design and is powered by a precise Citizen Miyota Automatic movement that offers both self and automatic winding and a 41-hour power reserve. On the back of the watch, there is a porthole window to showcase its mechanical components. Here are a few of the watch’s detailed specs:

Case Diameter: 42mm

Case Thickness: 11.5mm

Strap Width: 22mm

Movement: Citizen Miyota Automatic

Water Resistance: 10 ATM

Glass: Sapphire Coated Crystal (Scratch Resistant)

Stainless Steel: 316L Surgical

Strap Material: Top Grain Italian Leather

Price: $299

Daily Wear (Fit, Feel, and Versatility)

The tagline for the Kairos Collection is “Sleek enough to wear to work and rebellious enough to match your hustle.” This is a perfect description of the Vincero Kairos Automatic Rose Gold watch.

My personal style is what I call, “Street Dapper.” While I love custom suits with high-end shoes and accessories, I also like streetwear, sneakers, and leather jackets. This watch is versatile enough to match my varied outfits.

Although the Vincero Kairos Automatic Rose Gold watch looks great, I must admit that I struggled to put it on. It has a butterfly clasp wristband that I’m not accustomed to. There were no instructions in the user’s manual and I couldn’t find any information on Vincero’s website. I finally searched YouTube and found an instructional video that taught me how to adjust the band.

When I finally got the watch on my wrist, I was pleased by how it felt. The watch is not too heavy and it’s suitable for all-day wear. My only pet peeve is that the leather was a bit stiff, but I know it will become more supple with continuous wear.

Bottom Line

At $299, the Vincero Kairos Automatic Rose Gold watch is a great timepiece for the price. It is sturdy, well-built, reliable, and beautifully designed. If you’re looking for an affordable mid-range watch, the Vincero Kairos Automatic Rose Gold watch is definitely one to consider. When I finally open my watch store, I plan to keep this one in stock.

