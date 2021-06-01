Best Father’s Day Gifts for Dad

Sharing is caring!

3 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

Father’s Day is quickly approaching and you still have time to get your dad a great gift.

Don’t wait until the last minute and grab a tube of lip balm at the drug store. Dad does not need any more lip balm. He has plenty.

Instead, take some time and think about what your dad – the man who loves you, nurtures you, and gives you money – would really like for Father’s Day.

Mocha Man Style is here to help.

Our annual Father’s Day Gift Guide is filled with carefully curated, awesome Father’s Day gifts for your dad.

Our Top Picks For Father’s Day

Prince “Welcome 2 America” Album

Recorded in the spring of 2010, “Welcome 2 America” documents Prince’s concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, misinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice ($29.98 at Prince.com).

Photo Canvas Print

Make your dad’s day by giving him a family photo printed on canvas that he can display on his wall (starting at $5 at canvasdiscount.com)

Bertucci A-2S Pantera Six Ultimate Field Watch

The Bertucci A-2S Pantera Six Ultimate Field Watch features a top-grain leather band with a military-spec web lining, 40 mm stainless steel case with a sand-blasted matte finish, Swiss, all-metal quartz movement for reliable timekeeping, 100m water resistance, and 3.75-year battery life ($160 at UltimateFieldWatch.com).

Box of Cigars

If your dad likes cigars, he will love the premium selection from Cigars.com (starting at $19.99).

Casio CDP-S150 Digital Piano

Life can be stressful and channeling negative emotions or reactions through music is a great way to reduce stress-related health issues. If your dad has ever dreamed of learning to play the piano, the Casio CDP-S150 will make a great gift. It’s the perfect digital piano for your dad to enjoy relaxing natural piano sound ($479 at Amazon).

Flaviar Fine Spirits Membership

This Father’s Day, take your dad on a world tour of fine spirits with Flaviar. Choose from themed Tasting Boxes that will introduce him to new, rare, and exciting spirits. Each quarterly tasting box comes with three 1.5 oz glass vials filled with premium spirits and one full bottle (Memberships start at $25 per month at Flaviar.com).

Sports Gear from Fanatics

Let dad show his team pride with sports gear from Fanatics. Choose from jerseys, caps, t-shirts, and more from the NFL, NBA, MLB, MLS, NASCAR, NHL, NCAA. Fanatics will provide a FREE replacement jersey if the active pro player you purchased switches teams within 90 days of purchase (various prices at Fanatics.com).

Poster for His Man Cave

Help your dad decorate his man cave with his favorite movie, sports, music, or fine art posters (various prices at AllPosters.com).

Warby Parker Glasses

Give dad the gift of style with Warby Parker glasses. Warby Parker also has prescription and non-prescription sunglasses (starting at $95 at WarbyParker.com)

Father’s Day Gifts for Dad – Fashion & Fashion Accessories

adidas 3-Stripes Tricot Pants

Help your dad achieve his fitness goals in comfort and style in these adidas 3-Stripes Tricot Pants. The roomy fit lets him move freely, and the ribbed cuffs keep them in place ($60 at adidas.com).

Bonobos Stretch Washed Chino Shorts

These Bonobos Stretch Washed Chino Shorts will keep your dad feeling cool and looking sharp ($79 at Bonobos.com).

Knack Leather Expandable Backpack

If your dad is always on the go, he will love this luxurious, full-grain napa leather back from Knack. It features an easy-access, padded side-zip computer pocket for 15″ laptops, spacious main compartment with organization pockets, fleece-lined tablet pocket, hidden, zip-away side water bottle pocket, and a separate, expandable packing compartment holds 2 to 3 changes of clothes ($475 at Knack.com).

Trunk Club Subscription

With Trunk Club, your dad can discover great clothes that are perfect for him without ever having to go shopping. Trunk Club combines top brands, expert service, and unparalleled convenience to deliver a highly personalized experience that helps your dad look his best (various prices at trunkclub.com).

Fresh Clean Tees

Fresh Clean Tees creates quality, comfortable men’s shirts that will make your dad look good and feel great ($75 for a 5-pack at freshcleantees.com).

John Hardy Beaded Hybrid Wrap Bracelet

This John Hardy Beaded Hybrid Wrap Bracelet is a great accessory for dad. this textural bracelet is made with a mix of a blackened-silver box chain and beads and finished with a pusher clasp that is intricately hand-carved ($875 at johnhardy.com).

Robert Graham Shirt

Your dad will make a statement in a bold Robert Graham shirt (starting at $98 at RobertGraham.us)

Stuhrling Watch

Your dad will stand out in an elegantly crafted Stührling watch. These high-quality watches are unique and beautifully designed (starting at $70 at stuhrling.com)

Allbirds Shoes

Allbirds makes comfortable, stylish shoes that your dad will love. They are also a favorite of President Barack Obama ($95 at Allbirds.com).

Maui Jim Sunglasses

Maui Jim produces high-quality, premium sunglasses. They have a variety of shapes and colors that will match your dad’s style and keep his eyes protected from the harmful rays of the sun (starting at $189 at MauiJim.com).

Father’s Day Gifts for Dad – Grooming

Scotch Porter Facial Hair and Skincare Products

Scotch Porter is for men who want to look their best at all times. Their line of products will help your dad take his facial hair and skincare routine to the next level (starting at $10.99 at scotchporter.com).

Magic Grooming & Beard Collection

The Magic Grooming Collection includes the Exfoliating Scrub, Beard Butter, and a 3-in-1 Wash, to stimulate healthier skin while giving your dad that ‘fresh out of the barbershop’ feeling (starting at $7.99 on Amazon).

Father’s Day Gifts For Dad – Food & Drink

Hennessy Master Blender’s Selection No. 4

Hennessy Master Blender’s Selection No. 4 is a genuine single-batch Cognac, never to be replicated again. A light amber hue with an aromatic liveliness, the blend’s sense of ‘crispness’ adds a touch of sophistication to a master of simplicity ($89.99 at ReserveBar.com)

Diplomático Rum

Diplomático Rum is a Venezuelan super-premium rum passionately crafted by their Maestros Roneros, using their expertise in combining modern and traditional distillation methods to produce exceptional rums for demanding palates (starting at $30 at ReserveBar.com).

Father’s Day Gifts for Dad – Technology

Microsoft Surface Pro Laptop

The Microsoft Surface Pro Laptop is a great productivity tool for dad. It features an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB memory, 1TB of storage, up to 11.5 hours battery life, and 13.5- or 15-inch touchscreens (starting at $2199 at Microsoft.com)

Father’s Day Gifts for Dad – Tools

Leatherman Bond

The Leatherman Bond is a lightweight multi-tool that packs 14 essential features into a compact design ($49.95 at Leatherman.com)

Father’s Day Gifts for Dad – Experiences

Masterclass

Give your dad the gift of knowledge this Father’s Day with a class from Masterclass. Classes are taught by prominent figures such as Spike Lee, Herbie Hancock, Issa Rae, Shonda Rhimes, Timbaland, Samuel L. Jackson, Usher, Questlove, Walter Mosley, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Steph Curry, Serena Williams, and many more (starting at $15 per month at Masterclass.com).

Trip to Vegas

Treat dad to an exciting trip to Las Vegas. Enjoy the casinos, shows, trendy hotels, and incredible dining experiences (various prices at Vegas.com).

Skydiving Lessons

Has your dad wanted to learn how to skydive? Skydive Spaceland offers the safest and most efficient way to learn to skydive with their exclusive Tandem Progression and Skydiver Training Program (STP), developed by the most experienced skydivers in the industry (starting at $199).

Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp

Your dad can spend four music-filled days with some of the greatest professional touring musicians around at Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp. Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp will make your dad’s rock and roll fantasy a reality as he jams with artists such as Buddy Guy, Vernon Reid, Eric Gales, Slash, and many others (starting at $5,599 at rockcamp.com)

NASCAR Racing Experience

The NASCAR Racing Experience puts your dad in the driver’s seat of a real NASCAR race car. Driving Experiences at NASCAR Driving Experience are offered at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Auto Club Speedway CA, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Chicagoland Speedway, Dover International Raceway, Homestead Miami Speedway, Kentucky Motor Speedway, Myrtle Beach Speedway SC, Michigan International Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Phoenix International Raceway, Richmond International Raceway, Talladega Superspeedway AL, and Texas Motor Speedway. NASCAR Ride Alongs are available for those who want to ride and not drive. Make your dad’s dream a reality today and sign him up for a true NASCAR Driving experience (starting at $199).

Vacation to Turks and Caicos

Turks and Caicos is a wonderful Caribbean destination. Your dad can enjoy snorkeling, delicious food, gorgeous beaches, and luxurious accommodations (travel packages start at $1,000 on Travelocity.com)

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle