What Do Dads Want for Father’s Day

We recently conducted a Father’s Day survey of 300 Mocha Man Style readers. According to our findings, nearly one-third of dads (32 percent) confessed they’ve had family members who have completely forgotten about them on Father’s Day.

More than half (57 percent of fathers) confessed to receiving a Father’s Day gift they did not like.

Some of the worst Father’s Day gifts included a painted rock, a tie with Santa Clauses on it, a coffee mug – for the 4th year in a row.

To prevent dads from being disappointed this year, I asked Mocha Man Style readers to tell me exactly what they want for Father’s Day.

Many dads simply want some time to themselves while others want power tools, technology, or a nice home-cooked meal.

But the main thing dads want is their families’ love, appreciation, and respect.

Scroll down to find out what dads really want for Father’s Day. Maybe you will discover a few Father’s Day gift ideas for your own dad.

The Simple Things In Life

I would like a nice homecooked meal with the family, a thoughtful gift that’s not necessarily expensive, and a little quiet time with the remote. – Zachery Martin

A bag of peanut M&Ms that I don’t have to share – Carl Williams

A full day of sleeping. – Cedric Ward

I want to spend the day with my children and godchildren. We can put something on the grill and enjoy the day. – Alex DJ-Linc Williams

A cigar. – Jeremy Reneau

More than 6 hours of sleep. – Christopher Griffin

I just want my daughter and wife with me for Father’s Day. – Richard Lowe

Peace and quiet – Al Miller

Just a peaceful day. I don’t want to watch any kids. Don’t get me wrong, I love all my grandkids, but Father’s Day is the only day I can have for me and I am going to take it. – Kenny Simmons Sr.

All I want for Father’s Day is the love of my children and my wife and a gourmet dinner. – Logan Kearse

Coconut cake and a card. – Justin Credible

Just a card and a big cuddle and I’m happy. – Rich Bennie

A whole day to myself. No demands. Watch whatever I want. Nap as I choose. Just sit in sweet sweet solitude. – Cliff Parker

For Father’s Day, a nice quiet family day is good for me. – Steven Kitchener

A tattoo with my daughter’s baby footprint and the day she was born. – Thomas Jackson

Honestly, a day where I don’t have to do any cooking/washing up is enough for me. – Owain Jones

A handwritten letter or card from my kids – Oren Hutchins

Tools & Auto Parts

A K&N Cold Air Filter or a Ram Air induction Hood and system for my truck. – Damon Williams

I would like a bench vise and a belt sander. – Matthew Thomas

I want a power washer. – Osa NKante

A Pellet Smoker would be nice – Robert Nanez

I want a Pit Boss combo grill. – Troy Gladden

I want a steak grate for my Pit Boss. – Damian Cunningham

A Stiff Drink

Scotch – Thomas Mann & Si French

What I want is a bottle of Jack and a two-liter of Coke so I can sip and chill while I grill. – Anton Baldwin

A good bottle of red wine

Tech

I don’t have any real desires for Father’s Day. Maybe… a microphone for a podcast

A new Galaxy Watch. – Corey Jamal Brown

A new mic for my PC – Richard Kearney

I would like an iPhone 12 – Jason Washington

I want a GoPro so I can record my fishing trips – Carl Carey

I need a new printer for my home office – Greg Porter

Some AirPods would be nice – Michael Johnson

Clothing and Accessories

A nice watch

Some boots

Eagles gear . – Tim Goodson Jr.

I’d like some new running shoes

Health & Fitness

Some new wrist wraps and an SBD lifting belt. – Drew Felician

Any Santa Cruz full-suspension mountain bike. – Ben Birkett

Maybe my kids will pitch in and get me one of those Peloton bikes (LOL) – Mike Francis

I want a weighted jump rope for my home gym – Mark Kelso

Love and Appreciation

I’d simply like for fathers to get the same love and support as mothers on Mother’s Day. Good Mother or Bad Mother, women get the red carpet treatment for Mother’s Day. And I believe we all are smart enough to know by now, that all women aren’t good mothers. Just like all men aren’t good fathers . However, there are good men out there

. However, there are I’m not big on gifts (in part because I bad at picking them for other people, so I feel bad excepting them from people), so when it comes to holidays that usually involve gift-giving, I’m fine with a card and words and appreciation and affirmation. – Randal Gaddis II

I just want to hear my kids say “I love you, Dad.” – Michael Nichols

Dads, what do you want for Father’s Day? Share your thoughts on our social media channels.

For more ideas, see our Father’s Day Gift Guide.

