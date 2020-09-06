2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Review: A Real American Muscle Car

When the Dodge introduced the Hellcat in 2015, I got to test drive one on a racetrack in West Virginia. Before I was allowed to drive it, I had to take a safety course so I would die. This car does have over 700 hp, after all. In addition to information about the track and vehicle, our driving instructor gave us this warning:

“When you are ready to drive out of the pit, pretend there is a raw egg between the gas pedal and the floorboard. Don’t break the egg!“

I got his point and proceeded with caution. When I finally got the car on the track, I felt the full power of American muscle. I managed to push the car close to 170 on the straight-a-ways. It was an exhilarating experience (side note: I can’t believe that this car is available to anyone in the general public without proper training, but I digress).

Five years later, I finally got the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the new 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody, America’s only four-door muscle car and the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world. Although I couldn’t go to the track, I did have fun driving it around town (and on hidden, back streets where I could put the pedal to the metal).

Overview

On the day I was to receive the press loaner, I heard the rumble of a car engine several blocks away.

“That has to be the Hellcat,” I thought to myself. I gulped down my coffee and went to the garage to meet the delivery driver. I was giddy with excitement as I watched the brilliant white Hellcat approach my house.

After the delivery driver finished sanitizing the vehicle, I was eager to take it for a spin.

I was highly disappointed when I discovered the delivery driver had not left me the red key – the one that unlocks the vehicle’s full power.

For you non-car people, this is the equivalent of ordering a Ribeye Steak, but getting a hamburger instead.

Although I wasn’t able to tap into the full power of the 707-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine with a top speed of 197 mph, I was satisfied with the 500 hp I had access to.

Before I get to the car’s performance, let the talk about the looks. The 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat is bad ass. I love the White Knuckle Exterior paint and 20-inch-by-11-inch Carbon Black forged wheels. The Widebody’s integrated fender flares add 3.5 inches of body width. And the Black/Demonic red interior is also cool and made me feel like a race car driver.

I’m a huge fan of Dodge’s Infotainment system and the one in the Hellcat does not disappoint. It’ss menu layouts are simple and easy to understand. The 8.4-inch touch screen display projects color in bright clarity and looks good from both the driver and front passenger seat.

Now on to the performance.

The 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat is fitted with high-performance Pirelli tires. Paired with new competition suspension tuning with Bilstein three-mode adaptive damping, you will feel more grip, and improved performance on the street, strip, and road course making this the quickest and best-handling production Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat ever.

I took the car to one of my favorite strips to test the speed and power. Keeping in mind what my driving instructor told me, I gently pressed the gas pedal until I was comfortable with the acceleration. I was able to go from zero to 60 mph in a little over 4 seconds (remember, I didn’t have the red key). The car remained steady, straight, and firmly planted to the ground.

Later that evening after I had parked it in my garage, my neighbor yelled across the street, “Cool car!” I gave him a thumbs up and nodded in approval.

Final Thoughts

The 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat is designed for people who love American muscle cars. It’s powerful, rugged, and cool to look at.

If you’re in the market for a Hellcat, I assume gas mileage is not a top concern of yours. It is estimated that the Hellcat will return 12/21/15 mpg city/highway/combined when driven with severe caution. During my week, with the car, I averaged around 11 mpg.

Also, If you plan to buy this vehicle, I’d advise you to set aside a slush fund for speeding tickets.

Pros

Power and lots of it

Muscular looks

Top-notch Infotainment system

Cons

Gas guzzler

Engine noise (but if you’re buying this vehicle, this should not be an issue)

Specifications

Exterior Color: White Knuckle Exterior paint

Interior Color: Black/ Demonic Red Interior Colors

Interior: Hellcat Logo Laguna Leather Seat

Engine: 6.2Liter Supercharged HEMI V8 SRT Engine

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic HP90 Transmission

Price

MSRP $69,645

As Tested $71,954

