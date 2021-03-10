Sharing is caring!

Spring is a time for new beginnings, and your wardrobe is a good place to start.

Put away those winter coats, bulky sweaters, and heavy wool pants and replace them with clothing made from lighter, easy-breathing fabrics like cotton.

Feel free to experiment with bright colors and patterns, but start with a neutral base. For example, if you intend to wear a bold paisley print shirt, pair it with some khaki shorts and white sneakers.

To help you get a headstart on building your spring wardrobe, we’ve selected 10 Spring Fashion Items Every Well-Dressed Man Needs.

Scroll through the list, and start updating your closet with these essential spring fashion items.

Polo Shirt

A polo shirt is a wardrobe staple. It is comfortable, cool, and easy to style. You can pair a polo shirt with shorts, jeans, or khakis. Try the Original Polo Shirt from Lacoste ($65.99)

Linen Blazer

A lightweight linen blazer can keep you warm when the temperature dips, but it is light enough to keep you cool on warmer days. Look for unstructured blazers made with a trim, modern fit. Linen blazers can add a dressy touch to a casual outfit. Try the Unstructured Italian Linen Blazer from Bonobos ($148).

New Glasses

Spring is a good time to update your eyeglasses prescription and get some new frames. Look for glasses with a frame design that compliments your face shape. Brands such as Warby Parker, Prive Revaux, and Zenni offer modern styles that are affordable. If you need some ideas, visit this post – 3 Good Looking Glasses for Guys and How to Buy Them.

Slim Fit Chinos

Chinos can easily be dressed up or dressed down for office wear or going out for drinks with your friends. Explore different colors to spice up your wardrobe. Try these Slim-fit stretch chino pants by J. Crew ($79.50)

White T-Shirt

A soft, white t-shirt caresses your skin and goes great with any outfit. It’s simple and easy-to-wear with shorts, jeans, or a suit. T-shirts are also good for layering. Try this Luxury-Touch Crew-Neck T-Shirt from Banana Republic ($34.50)

Fresh White Sneakers

Spring is the perfect time to exchange your boots for some fresh white sneakers. Classics such as Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars will always be in style, but there are many other sneaker brands that design modern, comfortable shoes that go with a variety of outfits. Try some of the styles from Nike, adidas, or Vans. You can also visit Foot Locker for a wider selection of fashionable sneakers. If you want to buy sneakers online, check out these sneaker apps.

Fun Casual Shirt

Life is too short to wear boring shirts. Show your personality with a fun, colorful casual shirt. Today’s designers offer a wide variety of bright colors, designs, logos, and patterns. Floral prints are popular this season and one of our favorites is the Bonobos Jersey Riviera Shirt ($79)

Shorts

When the weather gets warmer, many men like to bare their legs. Look for cotton or linen tailored shorts that stop just above the knee. Avoid ill-fitting, bulky cargo shorts that make you look like a frat boy and shorts that are so long that they look like capri pants. Try these Slim Ultimate Micro-Stripe Linen-Blend Shorts at Old Navy ($29.99).

Wristwatch

Many people believe that a watch is an unnecessary accessory in this age of portable electronic devices. But a watch is more than just a device to tell time. It is a fashion statement that expresses your personality and shows that you care about the details. Try the Ancher Brown Leather Watch by Skagen ($145.00).

Rain Jacket

Spring showers are a real thing and you want to be prepared for the weather with a light, durable rain jacket. Try this Old Navy Water-Resistant Hooded Rain Jacket ($69.99)

These 10 essential spring fashion items will keep you looking good all season long.

