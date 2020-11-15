Maui Jim Sunglasses Review: Give Your Face a Taste of the Islands

Sharing is caring!

For much of my life, I bought cheap sunglasses. If they were good enough for ZZ Top, they were good enough for me. But I soon realized that cheap sunglasses were costing me a lot of money.

Because the sunglasses cost just a few bucks, I was careless with them. I lost or broke 2-3 pairs of sunglasses each month, and replaced them with more cheap sunglasses.

This cycle repeated itself for several years until I decided to do the math. Buying 2-3 pairs of sunglasses each month at $10-$15 a pop didn’t seem like a great deal anymore. When I factored in the additional costs associated with going to the mall and the extra time I was wasting, these cheap sunglasses became quite expensive.

I decided to spend my money more wisely and invest in a pair of well-made sunglasses that were built to last. My search led me to Maui Jim.

I must admit that I had never heard of this brand until I started researching premium sunglasses.

Maui Jim got its start in 1980 as a small company selling sunglasses on the beach in Lahaina, Hawaii (BTW – I’m a sucker for all things Hawaiian because I fell in love with the state after spending my honeymoon on the Big Island).

Seeing a need in the market for technology that could combat intense glare and harmful UV while bringing brilliant colors to life, the company engineered the revolutionary PolarizedPlus® lens.

With a dedicated cult-following, Maui Jim is now the fastest growing premium polarized sunglass maker in the world.

After visiting their website, I decided to select the Maui Jim Wanderers. These modified aviators stylishly cover the complete periphery of your eye without dwarfing your face and making you look like a bug-eyed alien.

I picked the Matte Espresso frames with the HCL® Bronze lenses because I like my sunglasses to have a warm, subtle tint. These lenses also provide superior glare and UV protection.

When I took them out of the case, I immediately knew that these weren’t a pair of flea market sunglasses. Although they were lightweight, they felt solid in my hand. The Wanderers are comfortable enough to wear for long periods of time.

Cheap sunglasses would often irritate the bridge of my nose and make my eyes tired if I wore them for too long. I didn’t have these problems with my Wanderers.

I also discovered how durable these sunglasses are. While exiting my vehicle, they slipped out of my hand and landed on the pavement. I cringed and expected the worse when I bent down to retrieve them. I was pleasantly surprised to see that the Maui Jim sunglasses survived unscathed.

Try a pair of Maui Jim sunglasses for yourself. They will impress you with their quality, design, and fashion-forward island style. After wearing a pair of these, you’ll never buy another pair of cheap sunglasses.

