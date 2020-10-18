Your Vote is Your Voice

Sharing is caring!

My ancestors fought, bled, and died for the right to vote. They knew the importance of voting and some paid the ultimate sacrifice for their children to be able to make their voices heard at the ballot box. I cannot allow their sacrifices to be in vain. And neither can you.

health care This year’s election will determine the future of our country. You cannot afford to sit on the sideline when crucial issues such as, racial justice, women’s rights, economic equity, and the very foundation of our democracy are at stake.

Don’t let the voter suppression tactics keep you from the polls. Don’t let the misinformation confuse or discourage you. Exercise your right to vote!

Your vote gives you the power to shape our nation’s future. You can usher in positive change by placing your ballot on election day (November 3, 2020).

Your vote matters. Your voice matters. You matter. You can make a difference. You can change the course of this country by casting a vote on Election Day (or before through early voting or mail-in ballot).

Your vote makes you powerful! No one can silence you!

Vote 2020!

