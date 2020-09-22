Have You Made a Plan to Vote in the 2020 Election?

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

This year’s election is one of the most important of our lifetimes. I know we say this every election cycle, but there are so many crucial issues in this election that we cannot afford to sit on the sidelines.

Because of COVID-19, changes to voter laws, and confusion about the voting process, it is critical for everyone to make a plan for how they will cast their ballot this year.

Whether you’re showing up in-person on election day (November 3rd), mailing in your ballot, or voting early, like me, you must make your plan right now.





Here is a list of voting resources to help you make an informed decision.

Also, if you haven’t registered to vote, please do so ASAP. Every vote counts. Your vote is your voice!

Join me and MomsRising to share your 2020 voting plan. Visit MomsRising.org, add your photo to the frame, can share on your social media channels with the hashtag #InThisTogether

Tweet us @mochamanstyle or leave a comment on our Facebook Page to share your thoughts on this article. Follow us on Instagram @mochamanstyle